This is America: The defiance of Black joy

The Black Joy Project dates back to 2015 when Cruz felt overwhelmed by “Black death and pain.

By now, most of us have heard or seen video of Memphis police officers brutally beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who later died.

In between the tragedy, you might have read stories of how Nichols loved skateboarding and photography. Those who knew him said he was joyful and loved everybody.

And that is how I choose to think of Tyre Nichols—a man full of joy.

I have no words to take away the pain of what has happened. We've been here before and, unfortunately, we'll deal with this again.

But I can offer up the wisdom of writers who have inspired me.

I think of Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts, who wrote in her book "Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration" that "Blackness is an immense and defiant joy."

I think of Toni Morrison, who repeatedly told us to love ourselves, our bodies and our hearts in the face of those who see us through their distorted vision.

I think of the untold number of Black Americans who risked everything for their freedom and changed not just the U.S., but the world.

And so this Black History Month, I'm choosing joy. Because Black joy is Black resistance. It's my salvation.

I hope you'll join me too.

