America’s Cup 2024: What is it, how does it work, race schedule and dates

Ben Ainslie's crew need to win their semi-final and the final of the Louis Vuitton Cup for the right to face New Zealand in the America’s Cup - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Siu Wu

The 37th America’s Cup takes place in Barcelona this autumn as the British entrant led by Sir Ben Ainslie bids to end the 173-year wait for a first victory.

Ainslie’s crew have come through their first test on the water, qualifying for the semi-finals of the Louis Vuitton Cup in first place after a breathless double round-robin of matches.

The winner of this initial phase will qualify to take on the reigning champions – the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron – in the first-to-seven-wins match-race in Barcelona starting on October 12.

What is the America’s Cup?

The America’s Cup is the oldest international trophy in sport. It was first held in 1851, predating the modern Olympic Games by 45 years. The first match saw the schooner America, representing the New York Yacht Club, come over to the Isle of Wight and beat the best the Royal Yacht Squadron could muster to claim the ‘Auld Mug’.

The watching Queen Victoria was said to have asked, “Who was second?” to which the reply was, “Ma’am, there is no second”. There have been 36 editions in total. Britain has never won it.

When is it?

The Louis Vuitton Cup challenger selection series started with a double round-robin stage between the five challengers from August 29 to September 8. The French Orient Express Racing Team, were eliminated after this initial phase.

The semi-finals between the four remaining challengers run from September 14-19. The two semi-final winners will face off against each other in the Louis Vuitton Cup final from September 26 to October 5.

The winner of this will face defenders New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup match from October 12-21.

What channel is it on and how do I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, live coverage of the America’s Cup will be available to watch on TNT Sports and Eurosport/Discovery. It will also be available on YouTube, Facebook and on the America’s Cup official website.

What teams are taking part?

There are five teams still in the competition. Defenders New Zealand, ‘Challenger of Record’ Great Britain (the Challenger of Record helps the Defender to frame the rules for the next Cup), Italy, the United States, Switzerland.

France were eliminated after the Louis Vuitton Cup round robin phase.

How does it work and what is the schedule?

Louis Vuitton Cup semi-finals

The four remaining challengers will race in best-of-nine semi-finals, with their seeding determined by their performance in the round robins. A maximum of four races per day can be sailed.

As winners of the initial phase, Ineos Britannia has the right to pick its semi-final opponent from the three remaining teams. They are: Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, USA’s American Magic and Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Semi-final 1: Ineos Britannia vs TBC

Semi-final 2: TBD vs TBD

Racing starts at 1pm UK time on race days and generally runs until 3pm or 4pm.

September 14: Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2

September 15: Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2

September 16: Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2

September 17: Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2

September 18: Semi-final 1; Semi-final 2

September 20, 21, 22, 23 are reserve days if required

Louis Vuitton Cup final

The two semi-final winners will face each other in a best-of-13 final to determine who gets to race against New Zealand in the 37th America’s Cup match. Two races per day can be sailed.

September 26: TBD vs TBD

September 28: TBD vs TBD

September 29: TBD vs TBD

October 1: TBD vs TBD

October 2: TBD vs TBD

October 4: TBD vs TBD

October 5: TBD vs TBD

October 6, 7 are reserve days if required

37th America’s Cup match

The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup will qualify to face New Zealand in the America’s Cup match itself in a best-of-13 series. Two races per day can be sailed.

October 12: New Zealand vs TBD

October 13: New Zealand vs TBD

October 16: New Zealand vs TBD

October 18: New Zealand vs TBD

October 19: New Zealand vs TBD

October 20: New Zealand vs TBD

October 21: New Zealand vs TBD

October 14, 14, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 are reserve days if required

‌A guide to the boats

Who has won in the past?

The New York Yacht Club won the first ever America’s Cup held in 1851 before successfully defending it 24 times over the course of the next 130 years against a succession of mainly British challengers backed by splendid adventurer-types. James Lloyd Ashbury, the son of a railway tycoon, tried twice without success. Sir Thomas Lipton, founder of the famous tea company, challenged five times over a period of 31 years. Sir Thomas Sopwith, of the famous First World War single-seat biplane, challenged twice in the 1930s on his J-class yachts Endeavour and Endeavour II.

The New York Yacht Club — backed by great American dynasties like the JP Morgans and the Vanderbilts — sent them all packing. It was only in 1983, by which time the Cup match was preceded by a challenger series between the fleet of hopefuls, that a foreign syndicate finally prevailed. Australia II, with its controversial ‘winged keel’ (which survived a legal protest by the NYYC), took the Cup to Perth. Since then, New Zealand have won the Cup four times, the United States have won it with two different yacht clubs, and even land-locked Switzerland have won it twice. Britain has still never won it.