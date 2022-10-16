America could have saved Anne Frank. It failed

Anne Frank, pictured in 1941 with her father Otto (centre), who sought sanctuary for his family in the US - GRANGER - Historical Picture Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

If the average American knows one thing about the Holocaust, then it is the story of Anne Frank, the young Dutch diarist whose death in Bergen-Belsen in 1945 became synonymous with Nazi genocide. The U.S. and the Holocaust, a new three-part, six-hour documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, opens with part of the story that is less well-known: the repeated efforts of Frank’s father, Otto, to secure sanctuary for his family in the US. “He had means, he had contacts, he crossed every ‘t’, he dotted every ‘i’, and he still couldn’t get in,” Burns says. “What if [Anne] had got in? Would she be alive now? This story you think is familiar actually has other aspects that are really important for the United States to understand.”

As Burns talks to me from the loft of his barn in Walpole, New Hampshire, a fluffy, white dog is frolicking behind him on a white couch decorated by a stars-and-stripes cushion. The New Yorker once called the 69-year-old filmmaker “Mr America”.

In the 41 years since his Oscar-nominated debut feature, Brooklyn Bridge, he has become his country’s unofficial national historian, reaching tens of millions of viewers with such scrupulously researched epic series as Baseball, Jazz, Country Music, The Vietnam War, The Civil War, Muhammad Ali, Hemingway, Benjamin Franklin and Prohibition. He has numbered among his friends Barack Obama, John McCain and Steve Jobs, who named iMovie’s pan-and-zoom function for enlivening still images “the Ken Burns effect”.

Always busy, Burns is currently working simultaneously on documentaries about Reconstruction (the period in American history following the Civil War), the American buffalo, Lyndon Johnson, and his first non-American subject, Leonardo da Vinci. He’s an energetic salesman, firing off erudite quotations and references to his previous work, as if every film were a component in a single, lifelong effort to tell the story of a nation. “All of the films deal with the complexities and contradictions and conflicts of American history,” he says.

In 2015, the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC approached Burns with the notion of making a film about America’s response to the Holocaust. As ever, his team embarked on research fully expecting to have their preconceptions trashed. “I always know that I’m going to be reminded of what I don’t know,” Burns says. “We share with the audience our process of discovery.” In this case, they experienced the collapse of a comforting national myth about America’s response to the defining atrocity of the 20th-century.

America’s unofficial national historian, Ken Burns - Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“There is a sense that we liberated the camps, we defeated the Nazis, so we helped do something about the Holocaust,” co-director Novick says from her office in New York. “Or if we didn’t do more, it’s because we had no idea what was happening. And we found that to be completely not the case.” As the historian Deborah Lipstadt, one of the documentary’s stars and consultants, asks: “Where did we go wrong?”

One of the series’ presiding images is the Statue of Liberty, whose invitation to “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” becomes bitterly ironic. In 1924, a wave of xenophobia, accelerated by eugenics and anti-communist paranoia, led to the passing of the Johnson-Reed Act. This imposed strict and racist immigration quotas which vastly favoured western Europeans.

“I was surprised by the scope and depth of anti-Semitism in America,” Novick says. “I shouldn’t have been, but I was. In a crisis, one would like to think there would be an outcry: forget the quotas, let people come in, it’s now or never. But that’s definitely not what happened.”

The opposite, in fact. After Hitler came to power, the State Department ensured that most of the quotas for refugees from Germany and Italy went unfilled. In 1939, for example, Congress defeated a bill that would have saved 20,000 German Jewish children. As one historian says in the series: “We do rally as a nation to defeat fascism. We just don’t rally as a nation to rescue the victims of fascism.”

A group of young Jewish refugees wave to the Statue of Liberty upon their arrival in America - Bettmann

Not that this was a solely US sin: of the 32 nations represented at the 1938 conference on refugees in Évian, France, including Britain, only the Dominican Republic pledged to admit more of them. “We let in 225,000 refugees from Nazi terror,” Burns says. “That’s more than any other sovereign nation. Good? Yeah. But even if we’d filled out the minuscule quotas, we’d have got in five times as many. So the grade is an F. We failed.”

Most shockingly, the American public applauded this refusal to help. What prominent anti-Semites such as Henry Ford and Charles Lindbergh were saying publicly, tens of millions thought privately. The series includes a startling Fortune magazine poll from July 1938 in which fewer than one in 20 favoured increasing immigration quotas to let in refugees from Nazism. Eight times that number said that Jews had too much power in the US. Even after President Roosevelt joined the war in 1941, the Holocaust was deliberately downplayed for fear that US troops would not risk their lives to save Jews.

Before enlisting the actor Peter Coyote to narrate the final cut, Burns delivered the voiceover script himself. “The first time I was doing it I was breaking down and sobbing at some of the things,” he says. But the documentary’s greatest achievement is balance: between America and Europe, scholars and survivors, heroism and disgrace. Burns is always obsessed with furnishing viewers with facts rather than cajoling them with polemic. “We never stop researching and we never stop writing, which leaves us corrigible,” he says. “We locked the film and then unlocked it 150 times to pull out an adjective that felt like a thumb on a scale; to add a qualifying ‘perhaps’ or ‘some said’.”

During the seven years that it took to bring The U.S. and the Holocaust to fruition, old skeletons came tumbling out of America’s closet. Attentive viewers will draw their own conclusions from the 1930s isolationists’ use of the slogan “America First”, or Senator Robert Reynolds’s metaphor of erecting a wall around the US. “Mark Twain is supposed to have said, ‘History doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes’,” Burns says. “So when we began this we knew it was rhyming and, as it went on, the rhymes increased.” The series concludes by building a more explicit bridge between the past and present with a montage of xenophobia and anti-Semitism in contemporary America. “There are events that have happened since 2015 that give us a deeper understanding of the history,” Novick explains. “When it comes to authoritarianism, white supremacy, bigotry and xenophobia, we’re trending in the wrong direction, and the pace is accelerating in a truly disturbing way.”

With several US states legislating to ban books and rewrite school curricula to suppress discussion of the more shameful episodes in America’s past, Burns says he felt a mounting urgency to get his story out there and start a conversation. “As Deborah Lipstadt says in the film, the time to stop a genocide is before it happens,” he says. “And I would add that the time to save a democracy is before it’s lost.”

