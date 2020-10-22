This is America: It's 2020 and I'm tired of watching movies centered around white people

Hey y'all! Welcome to the "This is America" newsletter centered on race, identity and how they shape our lives. It's your girl Rasha Ali, an entertainment news reporter at this fine establishment.

During the pandemic, I, like many of you, have been spending much of my time scrolling Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and just about every other streaming platform looking for a new movie or TV series to watch (If my parents are reading this, I've been spending my time building a business empire and learning computer programming).

With every scroll, I grew more annoyed with the lack of representation of Black folks in movies. I had no interest in watching another slave movie, seeing Black people battle systemic racism or make it out the "hood," so my options were waning.

Though we've come a long way in 2020 when it comes to diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, there's still much, much more work to be done.

But first: Race and justice news we're watching

Important stories of the past week, from USA TODAY and other news sources.

'There are dire consequences': Cashiers, delivery drivers struggled to get unemployment this spring as COVID-19 layoffs surged.

An in-depth USA TODAY analysis shows of the top 279 executives at the 50 biggest companies, only 5 are Black... and 2 have recently retired. Nigerian citizens are taking to the streets to protest police brutality and the stars are offering their support: From John Boyega to Beyoncé.

It's 2020. Where are all the Black characters?

Over my (redacted) years of life, I've grown accustomed to not seeing people who looked like me centered in stories that weren't about Black trauma.

Last month, USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative released its annual report on diversity and inclusion. The report analyzed 57,629 characters in 1,300 popular films from 2007 to 2019 and found that 17% of movies had leads from underrepresented groups and 15.7% included Black characters with speaking parts. That's 17% representation for at least 42% of the U.S. population.

There are efforts to improve diversity within the entertainment industry, such as the Academy Awards' new standards for best picture nominees, but they fall short. "These standards aren't aspirational or transformative, which is what would be necessary to move inclusion forward in this industry," said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who led the report. "My concern is that the standards create false hope that things will change when they reflect business as usual."

It's 2020, we're in the middle of a pandemic that's disproportionately affecting Black folks, police still think it's OK to shoot and kill Black men and women, and all your girl wanted to do was unwind with a movie highlighting Black joy... but no, because you can't escape institutional racism, even on Netflix.

After texting my frustrations out to the group chat (this is your shout out, now leave me alone) I'd settle on something like "The Kissing Booth," which I think maybe had one Black character somewhere in the background roaming the school halls or "Emily in Paris," which was a mediocre OK ("ringarde" if you will) and had one Black supporting actor. Side note: I'm now upset with all of you who hyped up "Emily in Paris" because this ain't it.

How many projects centered around Black people can land a Netflix deal and be just average?

But Rasha, there are so many movies about Black people

Now don't get me wrong, we are seeing an emergence of Black content. This year, we got "Antebellum," "Bad Hair," "His House," "The Forty-Year-Old Version," "The Photograph" and are anticipating the arrivals of "Candyman," "Coming 2 America" and a Mike Tyson biopic.

