Amelia Windsor: "We could all do with a little more joy right now"

“Jewellery holds so many stories. It speaks about relationships you have with different people and moments that you want to treasure for ever,” says Amelia Windsor, speaking to me over the phone from her parents’ home in Cambridge, where she has been spending lockdown. “You feel so connected to it and it can be an immense source of comfort and joy. My mum gave me a ring a few years ago that I wore throughout university, and it was so lovely to be able to look down at it and be reminded of her.”

Now, the model and philanthropist, who is regarded as one of the most stylish members of the Royal Family (her paternal grandfather is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the Queen), is launching her first collection of fine gold jewellery. Created in collaboration with the British jewellery brand Alice van Cal, the range is inspired by a unexpected source of joy that Windsor encountered during the UK’s first lockdown in spring.

Here, she tells us about the living "slice of happiness" that gave rise to the colourful new range, the challenges of designing via Zoom and her hopes for a brighter 2021...



Can you tell us about how the collaboration with Alice van Cal come about?

“One of the joys of Instagram is that you can discover great people and new designers while you’re scrolling. I had been a fan of the brand for a long time [Windsor has been photographed wearing pieces on several occasions, including at her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in 2019] before Alice [Millner, the founder of Alice van Cal] got in touch to say that she liked my style. We met over a year ago and it turns out that we’re both big fans of bright, cheery colours and playful prints. I was so flattered that she wanted to collaborate with me.”



What inspired the collection?



“I’ve been spending lockdown at home with my parents in Cambridge – it’s such a lovely part of the world and we’re lucky enough to have a garden. Back in the spring, I would watch all the different species of birds every day and I became fascinated by a little group of blue tits that would visit all the time. They were so sweet and their colours were so cheering – they were a real slice of happiness when things were feeling gloomy. It was wonderful to see nature still going about its business when our human lives had become so restrained. They became a symbol of hope and joy for me, as well as a lovely source of distraction, which is why the collection is named after them.”

You sound like a bit of a magpie yourself actually, being drawn to such bright and cheerful hues...

“I suppose I am. Bold colours do make me feel immediately happier. A couple of years ago, I designed a pair of hot pink children’s boots. And I’m fascinated by artists like Alma Thomas, who translates all of the emotion and energy of a subject into colour. She is amazing.”



