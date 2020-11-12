Amelia Windsor: "We could all do with a little more joy right now"

“Jewellery holds so many stories. It speaks about relationships you have with different people and moments that you want to treasure for ever,” says Amelia Windsor, speaking to me over the phone from her parents’ home in Cambridge, where she has been spending lockdown. “You feel so connected to it and it can be an immense source of comfort and joy. My mum gave me a ring a few years ago that I wore throughout university, and it was so lovely to be able to look down at it and be reminded of her.”
Now, the model and philanthropist, who is regarded as one of the most stylish members of the Royal Family (her paternal grandfather is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the Queen), is launching her first collection of fine gold jewellery. Created in collaboration with the British jewellery brand Alice van Cal, the range is inspired by a unexpected source of joy that Windsor encountered during the UK’s first lockdown in spring.
Here, she tells us about the living "slice of happiness" that gave rise to the colourful new range, the challenges of designing via Zoom and her hopes for a brighter 2021...
Can you tell us about how the collaboration with Alice van Cal come about?
“One of the joys of Instagram is that you can discover great people and new designers while you’re scrolling. I had been a fan of the brand for a long time [Windsor has been photographed wearing pieces on several occasions, including at her cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in 2019] before Alice [Millner, the founder of Alice van Cal] got in touch to say that she liked my style. We met over a year ago and it turns out that we’re both big fans of bright, cheery colours and playful prints. I was so flattered that she wanted to collaborate with me.”
What inspired the collection?
“I’ve been spending lockdown at home with my parents in Cambridge – it’s such a lovely part of the world and we’re lucky enough to have a garden. Back in the spring, I would watch all the different species of birds every day and I became fascinated by a little group of blue tits that would visit all the time. They were so sweet and their colours were so cheering – they were a real slice of happiness when things were feeling gloomy. It was wonderful to see nature still going about its business when our human lives had become so restrained. They became a symbol of hope and joy for me, as well as a lovely source of distraction, which is why the collection is named after them.”
You sound like a bit of a magpie yourself actually, being drawn to such bright and cheerful hues...
“I suppose I am. Bold colours do make me feel immediately happier. A couple of years ago, I designed a pair of hot pink children’s boots. And I’m fascinated by artists like Alma Thomas, who translates all of the emotion and energy of a subject into colour. She is amazing.”
How hands-on were you in the design process?
“The whole process took a couple of months and it was such an interesting time. I love designing with other people and bouncing ideas around with a team. Everything had to be done over Zoom, of course, so I would draw things on pieces of paper to hold up to the camera – you can’t get more 2020 than that! I started with some of Alice’s signature styles as a jumping-off point for ideas – especially her stacking rings, which she always has in her collections – and adapted them, bringing in the form and the colours of the bird. It was an incredible learning experience.”
You're known for having a great sense of style… how will you wear this collection?
“I love the idea of people mixing and matching these pieces with their own jewellery. You could wear the studs as a pair or on their own as single earrings, and layer up the bracelet with your own bangles. I also like the look of the thick gold ring with a skinny band on either side of it, or the two thin rings worn together.”
What else have you been doing to boost your spirits during lockdown?
“I’ve been doing a lot of yoga, which has been brilliant. I’ve also been watching lots of documentaries – the new David Attenborough one, A Life on Our Planet, is incredibly emotional – and I’ve just finished reading The Wild Places by Robert McFarlane. It's all about his journey to find the last truly wild places in the UK and it’s wonderful, especially as we cannot travel at the moment. I recommend reading it before bed for amazing dreams about windswept landscapes.”
What are your hopes for the rest of this strange year, and for 2021?
“I’m looking forward to more design projects coming along soon. And, inspired by Attenborough, I hope that there’s a lot more love and compassion and respect for the planet.”
The Cyanistes Caeruleus collection by Amelia Windsor for Alice van Cal is available now, from Alicevancal.com.
