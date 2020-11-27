Amelia Hamlin Says She's 'Thankful' for Scott Disick and the 'Best Family Ever' This Thanksgiving

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Amelia Gray, Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin is grateful for her loved ones!

On Thursday, the reality TV star, 19, shared a series of photos on her Instagram story of the people she's lucky to have in her life – her family, friends and Scott Disick., whom she has been spending a lot of time with of late.

"Thankful 4 these ppl," she captioned a photo with Disick, 37, and another friend on her Instagram Story. Elsewhere on her Stories, she shared a video of herself and her sister Delilah playing around in bodysuits.

She also posted photos of her mom Lisa Rinna and her dad Harry Hamlin showing off the "eggplant he grew," briefly expressing her gratitude. (She posted other members of her friends and family as well with the word "thankful.")

Amelia Gray/Instagram

Amelia Gray/Instagram Harry Hamlin

"thankful for the best family ever love you 😭," she wrote on the first slide, reposting a photo from Rinna's page.

"Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 From our Family to yours. Missing our girls and Lois 🙏🏻♥️ ," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote. "We aren’t able to be together physically but we are together in spirit, always ♥️ #Thankful #grateful."

The gratitude posts from Amelia come just several weeks after she was spotted arm-in-arm on Santa Barbara Beach. Disick kept his look casual for the afternoon outing in black shorts with a matching shirt, while Amelia wore a floral bikini.

The duo has been spotted several times together since late October. At the start of November, they grabbed dinner with mutual friend, stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli. The group documented the night on social media, sharing similar photos of their food. And a few days earlier, Disick and Amelia were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

Although neither has commented on the status of their relationship, a source recently told PEOPLE that Disick is not in a rush to start dating again after his split from Sofia Richie in August.

Joe Scarnici/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

Earlier this month, Hamlin's appearance on an episode of the Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast resurfaced. On it, she talked about having breast reduction surgery at 16 after getting a strep infection on her left breast.

"I had a 104-degree fever... my left boob was out to here," she said. "I was 16 and had mastitis, whatever the heck that is." (Mastitis is the inflammation of breast tissue and most commonly occurs in women who are breastfeeding.)

"It was the worst thing I've ever been through," Amelia shared.

"When I tell you like my boobs were this big — I didn't just get those down, like, naturally," Amelia later added, saying that the mastitis had made her "boobs so uneven." "I'm not going to lie, I've never talked about this, but I had to fully get surgery. I had to get a breast reduction."