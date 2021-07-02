How Amelia Hamlin is 'embracing' life with Scott Disick and his kids

Photo credit: MEGA - Getty Images

Amelia Hamlin is "embracing" time with boyfriend Scott Disick and his kids as the couple plan to move to the Hamptons together for the summer.

A source close to the couple told E! News, "They are in the process of scouting places, and seeing what their options are."

Although the pair are currently looking for a new home on the East Coast, the source revealed "Scott's kids will definitely visit and spend time there." Scott shares three children, Mason (11), Penelope (8) and Reign (6), with his ex of 10-years, Kourtney Kardashian.

The source added that Amelia has been spending "more time with the kids recently and is embracing it."

"She's learning a lot, it's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them," the source continued.

But the couple, who have been dating since November 2020, have faced skepticism over their 18-year age gap, with Scott even opening up about why he dates younger women.

And, more recently, Amelia's mum Lisa Rinna gave her honest opinion on the romance. Speaking to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars, Lisa said the relationship is "a what the f*** moment."

Age gap aside, the source revealed that "Amelia and Scott are doing really well. They truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works."

