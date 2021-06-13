Amelia Hamlin Celebrates Turning 20 with Lavish Celebration - and a Special Something from Scott Disick

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Amelia Hamlin is saying goodbye to her teenage years.

On Saturday, a day before she officially turned 20 on Sunday, the model rang in her milestone birthday in Miami, later sharing an array of posts on her Instagram Story highlighting her lavish celebrations.

First sharing a video of her outfit for the night - a metallic gold crop top with a matching miniskirt - Hamlin then shared more posts from the evening out, including a shot of her holding boyfriend Scott Disick's hand. She also shared videos of her birthday dinner at the Papi Steak restaurant, which presented the model with a glittery cake adorned with pictures of herself.

In another video shared by Hamlin, Disick, 38, gifts his girlfriend a cross necklace by placing it around her neck, which prompts Hamlin to tear up and then thank Disick with a kiss on the lips.

In other posts, Hamlin is seen celebrating her birthday with a stop at LIV nightclub in the Florida city.

Back in March, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the model - who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin - was "getting serious."

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source.

As for their years wide age gap? The source said that the couple doesn't "feel" the decades between them. "She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added about Hamlin. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

"They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and L.A.," the source also told PEOPLE.

Last month, Hamlin celebrated Disick's birthday by sharing several photos on Instagram of the pair. The pictures included the couple on a boat together, holding hands and tanning.

"Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can't imagine what i would do without you," Hamlin wrote in the caption to Disick, to whom she's been linked since October of last year. The two later made things Instagram official around Valentine's Day.

"Thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet," she continued. "i'm so lucky. i'm so blessed to have met you."

"I love you 🥺," Hamlin added.