Amelia Gray Hamlin Wore the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Gown With Bare Sides

Amelia Gray Hamlin stepped out for the 2023 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night, wearing a jaw-dropping red gown from Self Portrait with completely bare sides. I mean, no notes to be found, it's an immediate fave look of the night:

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Neil Mockford - Getty Images

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer - Getty Images

Before you ask, this gown is custom Self Portrait, meaning tragically you can't shop it. That said, there's no shortage of red dresses available at Self Portrait, and I, for one, am hoping someone will buy me this:

FYI, Amelia recently chatted to Vogue France about modeling and her love for fashion, saying "I keep thinking back to the Vivienne Westwood SS94 show, where Kate Moss is in a micro skirt with no top on eating an ice cream. From the moment I saw that image, I was just so fascinated by her ability to be wearing such little amount of clothing yet exude so much confidence."

She added, "As I grew up and time went on, I began to realize that I am a very creative person, and that this was my way of expressing my creativity – it being my artistic medium. I started spending my time studying the craft, rummaging through magazine stores, tearing apart magazines taking out images that inspired me and pasted them on boards. Slowly, I curated my personal vibe and I got to know myself as an artist a lot better. With that, I went to New York for Fashion Week 1 year ago and I never looked back."

Honestly love her. Also, will not be leaving without dropping this photo of Lisa Rinna:

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

