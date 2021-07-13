Amelia and Delilah Hamlin Reveal Mom Lisa Rinna's Best Advice on Fame and Dealing with 'Haters'

Amelia, Delilah and Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna has been the subject of her fair share of headlines over the years.

And the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, has been sure to impart some of the wisdom she's collected along the way on her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, who recently shared some of their mom's best advice on being in the spotlight. "She'll be like, 'Just F the haters,'" the sisters told ET.

"It's kinda just part of it," said Amelia, 20, whose romance with Scott Disick, 38, has seen her receive a lot of attention. "You can't even really say anything about it."

"She just has always been like, 'Oh, just ignore it!'" added Delilah, 23, who's in a public relationship of her own with Love Island star Eyal Booker, 25.

Amelia's relationship with Disick recently received some extra attention, as Rinna, 58, reacted to news of her daughter's love life on an episode of RHOBH. She called the pairing a "what-the-f--- moment," adding that she's "a lot nervous" about the situation. "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!" Rinna said.

"Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline," Rinna said in a confessional. "No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."

Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin also chimed in on the relationship, comparing it to his former relationship with Ursula Andress, who's 14 years his senior. Harry, 69, and Andress, 85, were briefly engaged after meeting on the set of the 1981 movie Clash of the Titans, and they share son Dimitri Alexander, 41.

"My feelings about it, I must confess: the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is odd," Harry confessed in the latest episode. "But, then again, every time I think of that, I think of myself and Ursula Andress. I was 14 years younger than she when we had [our son] Dimitri, so I can't really complain, right?"

Amelia and Disick were first linked in October, and they made their relationship Instagram official during Valentine's Day weekend. A source later told PEOPLE in March that Disick "is getting serious" with the model. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference," the insider added.

Disick shares sons Mason Dash, 11, Reign Aston, 6, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, whom he dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.