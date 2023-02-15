Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results, Issues 2023 Guidance, Announces Sale of Its Personal Care Line of Business and Signs Innovative Palliative Care at Home Partnership With BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022.

Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $2.7 million to $562.0 million compared to $559.3 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $31.7 million compared to $34.0 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.97 compared to $1.04 in 2021.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $59.9 million compared to $64.8 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $562.0 million compared to $559.3 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $38.0 million compared to $38.8 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.16 compared to $1.18 in 2021.

Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

  • Net service revenue increased $9.1 million to $2,223.2 million compared to $2,214.1 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $118.6 million compared to $209.1 million in 2021.

  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $3.63 compared to $6.34 in 2021.

Adjusted Year End Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $262.1 million compared to $299.6 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net service revenue of $2,232.5 million compared to $2,207.6 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $163.4 million compared to $196.1 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $5.01 compared to $5.95 in 2021.

* See below for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

2023 Guidance

  • Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.244 billion to $2.274 billion.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $230 million to $240 million.

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.13 to $4.36 based on an estimated 32.9 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made.

Personal Care Divestiture

On February 10, 2023, we signed a definitive agreement to sell our personal care line of business (excluding the Florida operations). The divestment is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Palliative Care Partnership

We also announced a new agreement between Contessa Health Management, LLC, an Amedisys subsidiary, and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide members in Middle Tennessee with palliative care in the comfort of their home.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "I am very pleased with the way we closed out 2022 and thankful for the efforts of our nearly 20,000 associates who helped to deliver a strong quarter of performance. 2022 was a tumultuous year, but we are building momentum and have started 2023 off on the right foot. Our focus on people, growth, clinical optimization and Contessa will pay dividends as we progress throughout 2023, and our commitment to our patients and the highest quality care will help to further differentiate Amedisys. I am also thrilled to announce that we have signed an innovative partnership with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide palliative care at home. This partnership is the first true example of the power of a combined Amedisys and Contessa platform, and we are excited to be able to expand our care continuum to best serve BlueCross BlueShield’s membership. Finally, we announced that we will be divesting our personal care line of business. We are committed to building personal care networks and look forward to the continued engagement with our network partners. 2023 will be an exciting year for Amedisys, and we look forward to consistency in our performance, continued innovation across all our lines of business and expanding our reach so that more patients can receive care where they want it most, their homes."

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2023 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov, and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care, recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, or hospice care at the end of life. Over 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees in 532 care centers within 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors or payment methodologies; changes in the case mix of our patients; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), including the measures that have been and may be taken by governmental authorities to mitigate it, on our business, financial condition and results of operations; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

 

For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net service revenue

$

562,064

 

 

$

559,317

 

 

$

2,223,199

 

 

$

2,214,112

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,300

 

Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

317,167

 

 

 

317,168

 

 

 

1,260,425

 

 

 

1,233,356

 

General and administrative expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

132,003

 

 

 

125,185

 

 

 

508,791

 

 

 

474,718

 

Non-cash compensation

 

570

 

 

 

5,949

 

 

 

16,560

 

 

 

23,809

 

Other

 

60,856

 

 

 

53,718

 

 

 

228,707

 

 

 

212,713

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,230

 

 

 

9,138

 

 

 

24,935

 

 

 

30,901

 

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

515,826

 

 

 

511,158

 

 

 

2,042,427

 

 

 

1,975,497

 

Operating income

 

46,238

 

 

 

48,159

 

 

 

180,772

 

 

 

251,915

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

70

 

 

 

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

49

 

Interest expense

 

(5,781

)

 

 

(2,791

)

 

 

(22,228

)

 

 

(9,525

)

Equity in earnings (loss) from equity method investments

 

397

 

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

(45

)

 

 

4,949

 

Gain on equity method investments

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,098

 

Miscellaneous, net

 

412

 

 

 

492

 

 

 

1,567

 

 

 

1,745

 

Total other (expense) income, net

 

(4,902

)

 

 

(1,276

)

 

 

(20,528

)

 

 

28,316

 

Income before income taxes

 

41,336

 

 

 

46,883

 

 

 

160,244

 

 

 

280,231

 

Income tax expense

 

(9,790

)

 

 

(12,873

)

 

 

(42,545

)

 

 

(70,065

)

Net income

 

31,546

 

 

 

34,010

 

 

 

117,699

 

 

 

210,166

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

171

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

910

 

 

 

(1,094

)

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

31,717

 

 

$

34,047

 

 

$

118,609

 

 

$

209,072

 

Basic earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders

$

0.98

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

3.65

 

 

$

6.41

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

32,511

 

 

 

32,594

 

 

 

32,517

 

 

 

32,642

 

Diluted earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders

$

0.97

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

3.63

 

 

$

6.34

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

32,602

 

 

 

32,823

 

 

 

32,653

 

 

 

32,972

 


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

As of December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,540

 

 

$

42,694

 

Restricted cash

 

13,593

 

 

 

3,075

 

Patient accounts receivable

 

296,785

 

 

 

274,961

 

Prepaid expenses

 

11,628

 

 

 

10,356

 

Other current assets

 

26,415

 

 

 

25,598

 

Total current assets

 

388,961

 

 

 

356,684

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $101,364 and $96,937

 

16,026

 

 

 

18,435

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

102,856

 

 

 

101,257

 

Goodwill

 

1,287,399

 

 

 

1,196,090

 

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,604 and $19,900

 

101,167

 

 

 

111,190

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

 

 

289

 

Other assets

 

79,836

 

 

 

73,023

 

Total assets

$

1,976,245

 

 

$

1,856,968

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

43,735

 

 

$

38,217

 

Payroll and employee benefits

 

125,387

 

 

 

141,001

 

Accrued expenses

 

137,390

 

 

 

150,836

 

Current portion of long-term obligations

 

15,496

 

 

 

12,995

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

33,521

 

 

 

31,233

 

Total current liabilities

 

355,529

 

 

 

374,282

 

Long-term obligations, less current portion

 

419,420

 

 

 

432,075

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

69,504

 

 

 

69,309

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

20,411

 

 

 

 

Other long-term obligations

 

4,808

 

 

 

4,979

 

Total liabilities

 

869,672

 

 

 

880,645

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,891,186 and 37,674,868 shares issued; and 32,518,278 and 32,509,969 shares outstanding

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

755,063

 

 

 

728,118

 

Treasury stock at cost, 5,372,908 and 5,164,899 shares of common stock

 

(461,200

)

 

 

(435,868

)

Retained earnings

 

757,672

 

 

 

639,063

 

Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,051,573

 

 

 

931,351

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

55,000

 

 

 

44,972

 

Total equity

 

1,106,573

 

 

 

976,323

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,976,245

 

 

$

1,856,968

 


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)

 

For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

31,546

 

 

$

34,010

 

 

$

117,699

 

 

$

210,166

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,230

 

 

 

9,138

 

 

 

24,935

 

 

 

30,901

 

Non-cash compensation

 

570

 

 

 

5,949

 

 

 

16,560

 

 

 

23,809

 

Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets

 

11,247

 

 

 

10,183

 

 

 

46,029

 

 

 

40,364

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

 

12

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

519

 

 

 

(124

)

Gain on equity method investments

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

(31,098

)

Deferred income taxes

 

4,346

 

 

 

9,853

 

 

 

23,377

 

 

 

44,582

 

Equity in (earnings) loss from equity method investments

 

(397

)

 

 

(1,017

)

 

 

45

 

 

 

(4,949

)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount

 

248

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

991

 

 

 

917

 

Return on equity method investments

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

5,163

 

 

 

5,343

 

Impairment charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patient accounts receivable

 

4,036

 

 

 

(392

)

 

 

(14,230

)

 

 

(18,030

)

Other current assets

 

16,404

 

 

 

(5,983

)

 

 

(3,525

)

 

 

(12,202

)

Other assets

 

155

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

438

 

 

 

(1,017

)

Accounts payable

 

(992

)

 

 

(3,161

)

 

 

4,894

 

 

 

(4,353

)

Accrued expenses

 

(12,592

)

 

 

(17,552

)

 

 

(39,382

)

 

 

(26,915

)

Other long-term obligations

 

(9,065

)

 

 

(27,011

)

 

 

(8,822

)

 

 

(28,796

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(10,311

)

 

 

(9,273

)

 

 

(41,175

)

 

 

(36,645

)

Operating lease right of use assets

 

(919

)

 

 

(756

)

 

 

(3,242

)

 

 

(3,060

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

40,883

 

 

 

5,166

 

 

 

133,283

 

 

 

188,893

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets

 

163

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

135

 

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

144

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1,827

)

 

 

(1,115

)

 

 

(6,165

)

 

 

(6,302

)

Investments in technology assets

 

(202

)

 

 

(272

)

 

 

(1,050

)

 

 

(419

)

Investment in equity method investee

 

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(637

)

 

 

(200

)

Purchase of cost method investment

 

 

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

(15,000

)

 

 

(5,000

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(5,093

)

 

 

(71,952

)

 

 

(269,965

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,866

)

 

 

(11,667

)

 

 

(94,486

)

 

 

(281,607

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options

 

1,226

 

 

 

348

 

 

 

2,304

 

 

 

2,054

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan

 

991

 

 

 

946

 

 

 

3,848

 

 

 

3,968

 

Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation

 

(32

)

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(7,981

)

 

 

(16,898

)

Noncontrolling interest contributions

 

1,401

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

3,501

 

 

 

250

 

Noncontrolling interest distributions

 

(136

)

 

 

(494

)

 

 

(1,561

)

 

 

(1,747

)

Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest

 

1,876

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,817

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowings under term loan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

290,312

 

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

50,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

534,500

 

 

 

500,700

 

Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

(69,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

(534,500

)

 

 

(551,700

)

Principal payments of long-term obligations

 

(3,170

)

 

 

(3,250

)

 

 

(13,296

)

 

 

(9,143

)

Debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,792

)

Provider relief fund advance

 

 

 

 

(58,535

)

 

 

 

 

 

(60,000

)

Purchase of company stock

 

 

 

 

(14,999

)

 

 

(17,351

)

 

 

(99,878

)

Payment of accrued contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,714

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(16,344

)

 

 

(75,938

)

 

 

(30,433

)

 

 

55,126

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

22,673

 

 

 

(82,439

)

 

 

8,364

 

 

 

(37,588

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

31,460

 

 

 

128,208

 

 

 

45,769

 

 

 

83,357

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

54,133

 

 

$

45,769

 

 

$

54,133

 

 

$

45,769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three-Month 
Periods Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

5,786

 

$

1,812

 

$

14,939

 

$

5,291

Cash paid for Infinity ZPIC interest

$

1,211

 

$

 

$

12,755

 

$

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$

431

 

$

8,615

 

$

24,013

 

$

34,097

Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Activity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued contingent consideration

$

 

$

 

$

19,195

 

$

Noncontrolling interest contribution

$

 

$

 

$

8,900

 

$

Days revenue outstanding (1)

 

46.1

 

 

43.2

 

 

46.1

 

 

43.2

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

222.8

 

 

$

230.1

 

Non-Medicare

 

119.8

 

 

 

107.2

 

Net service revenue

 

342.6

 

 

 

337.3

 

Cost of service

 

195.7

 

 

 

193.1

 

Gross margin

 

146.9

 

 

 

144.2

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.7

 

 

 

1.0

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

89.1

 

 

 

84.7

 

Operating income

$

57.1

 

 

$

58.5

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(6

%)

 

 

1

%

Non-Medicare revenue

 

8

%

 

 

6

%

Total admissions

 

5

%

 

 

2

%

Total volume (2)

 

1

%

 

 

2

%

Key Statistical Data - Total (3):

 

 

 

Admissions

 

94,365

 

 

 

87,142

 

Recertifications

 

44,546

 

 

 

46,390

 

Total volume

 

138,911

 

 

 

133,532

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare completed episodes

 

75,835

 

 

 

78,693

 

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)

$

2,989

 

 

$

2,951

 

Medicare visits per completed episode (5)

 

12.5

 

 

 

13.7

 

 

 

 

 

Visiting clinician cost per visit

$

103.83

 

 

$

98.16

 

Clinical manager cost per visit

 

11.73

 

 

 

10.39

 

Total cost per visit

$

115.56

 

 

$

108.55

 

Visits

 

1,693,215

 

 

 

1,778,512

 


 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

891.3

 

 

$

914.5

 

Non-Medicare

 

464.2

 

 

 

439.3

 

Net service revenue

 

1,355.5

 

 

 

1,353.8

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

7.3

 

Cost of service

 

769.0

 

 

 

756.6

 

Gross margin

 

586.5

 

 

 

604.5

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4.0

 

 

 

4.3

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

348.5

 

 

 

328.5

 

Operating income

$

234.0

 

 

$

271.7

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(5

%)

 

 

8

%

Non-Medicare revenue

 

2

%

 

 

9

%

Total admissions

 

3

%

 

 

6

%

Total volume (2)

 

%

 

 

5

%

Key Statistical Data - Total (3):

 

 

 

Admissions

 

374,631

 

 

 

353,075

 

Recertifications

 

178,101

 

 

 

183,134

 

Total volume

 

552,732

 

 

 

536,209

 

 

 

 

 

Medicare completed episodes

 

304,012

 

 

 

311,531

 

Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4)

$

3,010

 

 

$

2,959

 

Medicare visits per completed episode (5)

 

12.9

 

 

 

13.9

 

 

 

 

 

Visiting clinician cost per visit

$

99.90

 

 

$

93.44

 

Clinical manager cost per visit

 

11.08

 

 

 

9.75

 

Total cost per visit

$

110.98

 

 

$

103.19

 

Visits

 

6,929,137

 

 

 

7,331,935

 

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode reflects the suspension of sequestration for the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 and the reinstatement of sequestration at 1% effective April 1, 2022 and at 2% effective July 1, 2022.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

186.3

 

 

$

193.9

 

Non-Medicare

 

11.3

 

 

 

11.0

 

Net service revenue

 

197.6

 

 

 

204.9

 

Cost of service

 

103.3

 

 

 

110.8

 

Gross margin

 

94.3

 

 

 

94.1

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.7

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

51.3

 

 

 

54.0

 

Operating income

$

42.4

 

 

$

39.4

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(4

%)

 

 

%

Hospice admissions

 

(8

%)

 

 

(1

%)

Average daily census

 

(2

%)

 

 

(4

%)

Key Statistical Data - Total (2):

 

 

 

Hospice admissions

 

12,629

 

 

 

13,857

 

Average daily census

 

12,878

 

 

 

13,237

 

Revenue per day, net

$

166.82

 

 

$

168.24

 

Cost of service per day

$

87.21

 

 

$

91.01

 

Average discharge length of stay

 

94

 

 

 

90

 


 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

744.1

 

 

$

750.1

 

Non-Medicare

 

43.7

 

 

 

41.7

 

Net service revenue

 

787.8

 

 

 

791.8

 

Other operating income

 

 

 

 

6.0

 

Cost of service

 

426.5

 

 

 

425.2

 

Gross margin

 

361.3

 

 

 

372.6

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2.3

 

 

 

2.7

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

203.3

 

 

 

198.4

 

Operating income

$

155.7

 

 

$

171.5

 

Same Store Growth (1):

 

 

 

Medicare revenue

 

(1

%)

 

 

%

Hospice admissions

 

(1

%)

 

 

2

%

Average daily census

 

(1

%)

 

 

(4

%)

Key Statistical Data - Total (2):

 

 

 

Hospice admissions

 

52,656

 

 

 

53,507

 

Average daily census

 

13,091

 

 

 

13,271

 

Revenue per day, net

$

164.88

 

 

$

163.47

 

Cost of service per day

$

89.26

 

 

$

87.77

 

Average discharge length of stay

 

91

 

 

 

94

 

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

 

$

Non-Medicare

 

15.9

 

 

15.1

Net service revenue

 

15.9

 

 

15.1

Cost of service

 

12.3

 

 

11.7

Gross margin

 

3.6

 

 

3.4

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

2.3

 

 

2.4

Operating income

$

1.3

 

$

1.0

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Billable hours

 

453,644

 

 

500,546

Clients served

 

7,720

 

 

7,867

Shifts

 

193,220

 

 

215,167

Revenue per hour

$

35.07

 

$

30.09

Revenue per shift

$

82.34

 

$

69.99

Hours per shift

 

2.3

 

 

2.3


 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

 

$

Non-Medicare

 

61.4

 

 

65.0

Net service revenue

 

61.4

 

 

65.0

Cost of service

 

46.7

 

 

49.1

Gross margin

 

14.7

 

 

15.9

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.1

 

 

0.2

Other general and administrative expenses

 

9.2

 

 

11.2

Operating income

$

5.4

 

$

4.5

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Billable hours

 

1,851,563

 

 

2,275,511

Clients served

 

10,448

 

 

12,074

Shifts

 

791,596

 

 

974,409

Revenue per hour

$

33.15

 

$

28.54

Revenue per shift

$

77.55

 

$

66.66

Hours per shift

 

2.3

 

 

2.3


Segment Information - High Acuity Care

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information(in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

1.9

 

 

$

 

Non-Medicare

 

4.0

 

 

 

2.0

 

Net service revenue

 

5.9

 

 

 

2.0

 

Cost of service

 

5.9

 

 

 

1.6

 

Gross margin

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.8

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

8.3

 

 

 

6.1

 

Operating loss

$

(9.2

)

 

$

(6.5

)

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Full risk admissions

 

108

 

 

 

61

 

Limited risk admissions

 

374

 

 

 

225

 

Total admissions

 

482

 

 

 

286

 

 

 

 

 

Full risk revenue per episode

$

12,282

 

 

$

11,565

 

Limited risk revenue per episode

$

5,545

 

 

$

5,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of admitting joint ventures (1)

 

8

 

 

 

7

 


 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Medicare

$

5.2

 

 

$

 

Non-Medicare

 

13.3

 

 

 

3.5

 

Net service revenue

 

18.5

 

 

 

3.5

 

Cost of service

 

18.2

 

 

 

2.5

 

Gross margin

 

0.3

 

 

 

1.0

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

Impairment charge

 

3.0

 

 

 

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

33.1

 

 

 

10.0

 

Operating loss

$

(39.1

)

 

$

(10.3

)

Key Statistical Data - Total:

 

 

 

Full risk admissions

 

448

 

 

 

107

 

Limited risk admissions

 

1,142

 

 

 

413

 

Total admissions

 

1,590

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

 

 

Full risk revenue per episode

$

11,273

 

 

$

10,457

 

Limited risk revenue per episode

$

5,553

 

 

$

5,693

 

 

 

 

 

Number of admitting joint ventures (1)

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

(1) Prior year count has been recast to include admitting joint ventures only.

Segment Information - Corporate

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Other general and administrative expenses

$

42.3

 

$

37.6

Depreciation and amortization

 

3.0

 

 

6.6

Total operating expenses

$

45.3

 

$

44.2


 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Financial Information (in millions):

 

 

 

Other general and administrative expenses

$

160.0

 

$

163.1

Depreciation and amortization

 

15.2

 

 

22.4

Total operating expenses

$

175.2

 

$

185.5


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

31,717

 

$

34,047

 

 

$

118,609

 

 

$

209,072

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

9,790

 

 

12,873

 

 

 

42,545

 

 

 

70,065

 

Interest expense, net

 

5,711

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

22,050

 

 

 

9,476

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,230

 

 

9,138

 

 

 

24,935

 

 

 

30,901

 

Certain items (1)

 

7,441

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

58,361

 

 

 

(18,028

)

Interest component of certain items (1)

 

 

 

(451

)

 

 

(4,445

)

 

 

(1,888

)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7)

$

59,889

 

$

64,810

 

 

$

262,055

 

 

$

299,598

 


Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net service revenue

$

562,064

 

$

559,317

 

$

2,223,199

 

$

2,214,112

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

 

 

 

 

9,305

 

 

(6,541

)

Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7)

$

562,064

 

$

559,317

 

$

2,232,504

 

$

2,207,571

 


Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Other operating income

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

13,300

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,300

)

Adjusted other operating income (4) (7)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.

$

31,717

 

$

34,047

 

$

118,609

 

$

209,072

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

6,251

 

 

4,764

 

 

44,838

 

 

(12,923

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7)

$

37,968

 

$

38,811

 

$

163,447

 

$

196,149

 


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

 

For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share

$

0.97

 

$

1.04

 

$

3.63

 

$

6.34

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain items (1)

 

0.19

 

 

0.15

 

 

1.37

 

 

(0.39

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7)

$

1.16

 

$

1.18

 

$

5.01

 

$

5.95

 

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Certain Items:

 

For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2022

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2022

 

(Income) Expense

 

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:

 

 

 

Contingency accrual

$

 

$

9,305

 

Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:

 

 

 

COVID-19 costs

 

1,510

 

 

8,747

 

Clinical optimization and reorganization costs

 

33

 

 

1,382

 

Fuel supplement

 

261

 

 

3,576

 

Integration costs

 

 

 

1,712

 

Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

1,443

 

 

11,298

 

COVID-19 costs

 

107

 

 

503

 

Executive Board of Directors transition award

 

 

 

3,500

 

Severance

 

993

 

 

993

 

Legal fees - non-routine

 

 

 

241

 

Clinical optimization and reorganization costs

 

2,247

 

 

5,792

 

Legal settlement

 

 

 

(1,058

)

Fuel supplement

 

33

 

 

251

 

Investment impairment

 

 

 

3,009

 

Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

Interest component of certain items

 

 

 

4,445

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

814

 

 

4,665

 

Total

$

7,441

 

$

58,361

 

Net of tax

$

6,251

 

$

44,838

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.19

 

$

1.37

 


 

For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2021

 

For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021

 

(Income) Expense

 

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue:

 

 

 

Contingency accrual

$

 

$

(6,541

)

Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income:

 

 

 

CARES Act funds

 

 

 

(13,300

)

Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service:

 

 

 

COVID-19 costs

 

4,323

 

 

20,780

 

Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

1,310

 

 

7,559

 

COVID-19 costs

 

140

 

 

716

 

Pre-acquisition legal settlement

 

 

 

1,825

 

Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

Interest component of certain items

 

451

 

 

1,888

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

188

 

 

(30,955

)

Total

$

6,412

 

$

(18,028

)

Net of tax

$

4,764

 

$

(12,923

)

Diluted EPS

$

0.15

 

$

(0.39

)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.


