AMDSB to launch new manufacturing program for youth in the fall

ST. MARYS – A new manufacturing program is being launched at St. Marys District Collegiate and Vocational Institute (DCVI) for students wanting to learn about skilled trades.

"We are excited to announce that St. Marys DCVI has been approved to offer a new SHSM (Specialist High Skills Majors) program in manufacturing that will welcome students in September,” a media release said.

"This new offering comes on the heels of the recent partnership between the AMDSB (Avon Maitland District School Board) and Fanshawe College which expanded the dual credit options.

Heading into the 2021-22 school year, the board is looking to continue expanding their dual Credit partnerships with college partners from Lambton, Conestoga and Fanshawe.

“We are working hard to expand the pathways opportunities for our students,” Board of Trustees Chair Robert Hunking said.

“Specialist High Skills Major, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, Dual Credit and Co-op provide virtual and hands-on experiences to allow students to reflect on who they want to become and what goals need to be set in order to transition into their next phase of life.”

Preparing Students for the Future is a Government of Ontario initiative that aims to “strengthen its publicly funded education to better prepare students with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the future, whatever path they choose.”

As part of this plan, AMDSB schools are expanding student and parent exposure to skilled trades, technology, and apprenticeship, focusing on promoting these high-demand career pathways, the release said.

The province's plan recognizes SHSM, a program that allows students to focus on a career path that matches their skills and interests while exposing them to opportunities in the workforce, including in the technology and skilled trades sectors.

Currently, all eight AMDSB secondary schools offer SHSM for a total of 30 programs that represent 12 industry sectors.

