Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Amdocs' shares on or after the 29th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.58 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Amdocs stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $89.36. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Amdocs's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Amdocs paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 35% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Amdocs's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Amdocs, with earnings per share up 8.7% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Amdocs has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amdocs? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Amdocs is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Amdocs is halfway there. Amdocs looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

