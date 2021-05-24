Amdocs Expands Strategic Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Service Providers’ Journey to the Cloud

Collaboration will enable service providers to transform to the cloud with cloud-native solutions and cloud transformation services, as well as deploy 5G networks in the cloud

ST. LOUIS, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today the extension of its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft, widening the availability of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative. This expanded cooperation will accelerate the communications and media industry’s journey to the cloud, enabling service providers to offer new and differentiated cloud services to drive growth, customer loyalty and value-add with fast and agile interactions, and a wide ecosystem of third-party partners.



The collaboration will enable service providers to accelerate their move to the cloud by using Amdocs’ cloud-native BSS/OSS solutions and services and our unique delivery accountability model while benefiting from the cloud capabilities of Azure to build, manage and deploy service provider applications at scale. This integrated platform will enable service providers to automate and virtualize their network while looking for opportunities to monetize 5G both for consumers and enterprise, as well as offer their enterprise customers private and public edge solutions, such as private enterprise networks (PEN) and multi-access edge computing (MEC).

“As service providers embark on the most widespread transformation the communications and media industry has seen, Microsoft is playing a pivotal role in accelerating CSP journeys to the cloud,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer, Amdocs. “We are therefore delighted to become a Microsoft preferred Industry Priority Scenario (IPS) Partner. With Amdocs and Microsoft, service providers will be able to transform with cloud-native solutions and cloud services and deploy 5G networks in the cloud with Azure for Operators, automated by the Amdocs NEO service and network automation suite and monetized by Amdocs Charging. This collaboration enables us to fulfil our promise to the industry of delivering cloud at scale.”



“In the era of 5G and the cloud, service providers have a unique opportunity to future-proof their networks, lower operating costs and boost revenue,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “Still, to realize the benefits of the cloud, service providers need a business system infrastructure that can operate with scale, agility and pace. Our collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud in addition to offering service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices. With our joint integrated platform, service providers can provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

