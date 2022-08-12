Is Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Potentially Undervalued?

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$13.49 and falling to the lows of US$11.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Amcor's current trading price of US$12.63 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Amcor’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Amcor Worth?

Good news, investors! Amcor is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.99, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Amcor’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Amcor?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Amcor's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AMCR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMCR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AMCR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Amcor is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

