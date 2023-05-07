Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.1225

Amcor plc's (NYSE:AMCR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.1225 per share on 20th of June. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Check out our latest analysis for Amcor

Amcor's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Amcor's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 97% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.6% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 77% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Amcor Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.49. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Amcor has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.2% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Amcor (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Amcor not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here