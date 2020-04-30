Can Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres pull back from the brink of all-out war after tensions over the VOD release of “Trolls World Tour” — and the threat of more day-and-date releases of new movies in theaters and for home release — escalated to nuclear level in no time flat? The conflict is real — with potentially huge financial consequences for both sides as the nation’s largest movie theater chain announced Tuesday it would stop playing all Universal films in its cinemas worldwile, while the studio insisted it was committed to theatrical releases and accused the exhibitor of trying to “confuse our position and our actions.” Analysts suspect that cooler heads will diffuse the conflict — eventually. “The big statements we saw are just part of a public negotiating phase that’s happening right now, but there’s still a lot of room and time for them to get back on good terms,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins told TheWrap. “It’s sort of like the big split that happened between Marvel and Sony last year over ‘Spider-Man.’ There was a really sudden announcement of a breakup, but eventually they got back to talking and they figured it out.” Also Read: AMC Theatres...

Read original story Are AMC Theatres and Universal Really Headed to All-Out War Over On-Demand Releases? At TheWrap