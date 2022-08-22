AMC Theatres Stock Dives 40% Amid Launch of New APE Trading Units

AMC Theatres’ stock price has taken a nearly 40% dive in early trading on Monday after the theater chain launched new “preferred equity” shares that it says will help reduce debt but has raised fears of stock dilution.



Earlier this month, CEO Adam Aron announced that one AMC Preferred Equity share — or APE, named after the meme traders that jolted the company’s stock price last year — would be granted for each common share held, meaning that 517 million APE shares would be created. Aron has argued that since the shares are going to already existing shareholders rather than going directly on sale, APEs will not dilute AMC’s stock value.

“With the creation of APEs, AMC is deeply and fundamentally strengthening our company. Given the flexibility that APEs will give us, we will likely be able to raise money if we need or so choose, which immensely lessens any survival risk as we continue to work our way through this pandemic to recovery and transformation,” Aron said in the letter announcing the creation of the APEs.

But Wall Street’s fears have not been assuaged, as AMC stock plummeted to $11/share at time of writing after finishing last week at $18/share. Despite a strong second quarter for the box office which saw hits like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” push domestic grosses to $2.32 billion, AMC reported a net loss of $121.6 million for Q2, or 20 cents per share.

Meanwhile, the box office is currently in a long slump that is not expected to end until mid-October at the earliest, as production bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced the number of films being released in theaters compared to 2019. While August is historically a slower period for the box office, the financial strain caused by the year-long pandemic closure and another year of slow, steady recovery has compounded the effect of the recent downturn on movie theaters.

The biggest damage has been done to Cineworld, parent company of major American chain Regal Cinemas, which confirmed on Monday that it is considering bankruptcy. Cineworld, which has 751 theaters worldwide with 9,159 screens, told the Associated Press that it is currently meeting with major shareholders and says that it will keep its theaters operating even if it files for Chapter 11 and believes it will be able “to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees.”