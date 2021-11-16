AMC Theatres to Accept Shiba Inu Within Two-Four Months
AMC Theaters will accept Shiba Inu through BitPay wallets in 60-120 days, AMC CEO Adam Aron said on Tuesday.
BitPay will start accepting Shiba Inu on Aron’s suggestion, and AMC will be the first to use the service, Aron said in a tweet on Tuesday.
BitPay provides payment processing services for cryptocurrencies.
Last week, Aron said AMC will start accepting bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies for online payments.
The theater chain will also accept dogecoin for the purchase of gift cards worth up to $200 per day, the CEO tweeted early in October.
Attention #SHIBArmy: Our friends @Bitpay decided to support Shiba Inu specifically because I asked, so AMC can take Shiba Inu for online payments of movie tickets and concessions. @AMCTheatres to be the first @bitpay client to accept Shiba Inu. Timing 60-120 days. This is a WOW! pic.twitter.com/F54i22hHDv
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 15, 2021
