AMC Theatres to Accept Shiba Inu Within Two-Four Months

Eliza Gkritsi
AMC Theaters will accept Shiba Inu through BitPay wallets in 60-120 days, AMC CEO Adam Aron said on Tuesday.

  • BitPay will start accepting Shiba Inu on Aron’s suggestion, and AMC will be the first to use the service, Aron said in a tweet on Tuesday.

  • BitPay provides payment processing services for cryptocurrencies.

  • Last week, Aron said AMC will start accepting bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies for online payments.

  • The theater chain will also accept dogecoin for the purchase of gift cards worth up to $200 per day, the CEO tweeted early in October.

