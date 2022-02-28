AMC Theatres Will Accept Doge and Shiba Inu Via BitPay

AMC Theatres customers next month will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) using crypto payments provider BitPay.

“BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by March 19, and live on our mobile apps by April 16, possibly a few days earlier,” tweeted AMC CEO Adam Aron a short time ago.

The company last November began accepting bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, and litecoin for payments, and promised Dogecoin was coming soon. At that time, AMC also said it would explore Shiba Inu.

AMC’s shares were up about 4% today, but remained lower by more than 30% year-to-date.

