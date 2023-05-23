AMC Theaters to Screen ‘Black Ice,’ Documentary That Unthaws Hidden History of Racism Against Black Hockey Players (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Theaters has partnered with Grindstone Entertainment and Roadside Attractions for an exclusive U.S. release of Uninterrupted’s documentary “Black Ice.” The film reveals a long history of racism in the hockey world as told by both past and Black hockey players. In a sport where only around 5% of professional players are Black, the documentary will give insight into the relationship between the NHL and athletes of color.

“Black Ice” is directed by Hubert Davis and is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Drake and Future. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival where it was the People’s Choice documentary winner. “Black Ice” will make its U.S. debut in AMC theaters starting July 14.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“People who love hockey will rejoice in this film’s message, which is that everyone must play by the same rules,” said Eric d’Arbeloff, Roadside Attractions co-president. “This extraordinary look at the past and present of the game shows there’s still work to do on this front and how exciting change can be.”

The film features Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, former professional hockey player Akim Aliu, and current hockey stars P.K. Subban and Wayne Simmonds.

According to the synopsis, “The film explores the deep BIPOC roots of the game, dating back to 1865 and the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes (CHL), the first all-pro league, which not only introduced the slapshot but shaped the game of hockey we know today.”

“Davis exposes racist patterns that span generations, even highlighting stories of how sports institutions have exerted pressure on players seeking change to remain silent.”

Davis is represented by Great North Artists Management and WME.

The acquisition was negotiated by Roadside’s co-president Howard Cohen and Uninterrupted Canada’s Vinay Virmani.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.