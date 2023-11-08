AMC Theaters Rides ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ to $1.4 Billion in Q3 Revenue

The third quarter of 2023 was strong for AMC Theaters thanks to the box office windfall of Universal’s “Oppenheimer” and Warner Bros.’ “Barbie,” with revenue rising 45% year-over-year to $1.4 billion to allow the theater chain to turn a profit for the second straight quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company faces significant costs that have eroded much of its potential profit, but was still able to report earnings of $12.8 million or 8 cents per share. That beats consensus Wall Street projections of $1.25 billion in revenue for a loss of 22 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Service.

“What is perhaps most impressive of all is that our success in the third quarter came at a time when our attendance at the domestic box office in the quarter was still 16% below comparable 2019 levels,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

“Our overall profitability has improved in part from all the actions we have taken over the past three and a half years, including innovative marketing and pricing initiatives that have significantly increased per patron spend, especially in our high-margin food and beverage business, the pruning of our theatre fleet by closing marginal theatres and opening successful new ones, as well as a continued focus to manage expenses in a challenging inflationary environment,” Aron continued.

While the summer box office season has aided AMC, the chain still faces significant uncertainty in the face of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has reached its 118th day. Aron has warned repeatedly that a prolonged strike that leads to delayed releases from major studios could damage AMC’s ability to bring in enough revenue to remain solvent.

While insiders tell TheWrap that SAG-AFTRA and studios are close to making a deal, several films that were set for release in 2024 have been moved, including Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 8,” Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and Pixar’s “Elio.”

