AMC Theaters to Charge More for The Batman Tickets as Part of Pricing Experiment (Report)

the bat man

Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022)

The Batman will cost more to see than other movies in AMC theaters.

During a Tuesday earnings call, the theater chain's CEO, Adam Aron, announced that AMC's tickets for the upcoming superhero flick will be "slightly higher than the prices … for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time," Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to the outlet, tickets for The Batman cost $1.50 more at a Los Angeles AMC than other movies playing at the same theater at the same time, as of Tuesday morning.

Aron, 67, added in the call of the chain's variable pricing, "This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually, AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters," per EW. "Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries — think sports events, concerts and live theater, for example."

"AMC has been a bold thinker in the area of pricing," Aron added. "One who is willing to take risk, and one who is willing to lead, and one who sees considerable upside opportunity for us ahead if we continue to be imaginative."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

AMC Theater in Times Square

Erin Lefevre/NurPhoto via Getty Images AMC Theater

RELATED: AMC Will Sell Its Beloved Popcorn Outside of Movie Theaters

The release of The Batman comes on the heels of another superhero film that marked a poignant return to in-person moviegoing — Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recently became the first film to make $1 billion at the box office worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

AMC shuttered the doors to all its theaters in March 2020 as the virus spread in the United States, reopening its 600 locations that summer.

Story continues

"As we reopen, we recognize that the world has changed, and the health and safety of our movie theatre guests and our movie theatre staff is our absolute highest priority," Aron said in June 2020. "We cannot and would not welcome you back to our theatres without having full confidence in the measures we are taking toward this all-important objective."

"I am pleased to report that AMC Theatres is in an excellent financial position to welcome you back to our movie theatres," he added in the letter.

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz Talk Advice and Well Wishes Received from Former Bats and Cats

Meanwhile, The Batman currently holds an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with early reviews praising the Matt Reeves-directed film for its serious tone and gritty performances.

Variety's Peter Debruge said The Batman is "darker than" The Dark Knight, Christopher Nolan's 2008 realistic Batman movie that won an Oscar for Heath Ledger's Joker portrayal.

Wrote Debruge, "This grounded, frequently brutal and nearly three-hour film noir registers among the best of the genre, even if — or more aptly, because — what makes the film so great is its willingness to dismantle and interrogate the very concept of superheroes."

Alex Stedman wrote in her IGN review that Pattinson's performance is "crushingly painful," but costars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano stood out even more as Catwoman and the Riddler, respectively.

The Batman opens in theaters Friday.