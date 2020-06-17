AMC Takes U.S. Rights To Hit BBC Drama ‘The Salisbury Poisonings’

Click here to read the full article.

AMC has snatched the U.S. rights to The Salisbury Poisonings, the hit BBC drama about the real-life Novichok poisonings on British soil in 2018.

Produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions, the three-part series became the joint-biggest drama launch on British television in more than five years on Sunday, gripping 7.2M viewers.

The series, starring Anne-Marie Duff, MyAnna Buring and Rafe Spall, follows the fallout from the nerve agent attack in Salisbury from the perspective of local heroes who managed and were victims of the poisoning.

It was written by former BBC journalists Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who spent a year in Salisbury exhaustively researching their script through extensive interviews with those involved in the incident, which made headlines internationally.

AMC plans to premiere The Salisbury Poisonings in the fall after striking a deal with Fremantle, and president of original programming Dan McDermott said it tells the “riveting story about the bravery and resilience of a small town under siege by a silent killer.”

Dancing Ledge CEO Laurence Bowen added: “We’ve always felt this is a universal story of a community coming together to face an invisible threat – with ordinary people rising to an incredible challenge with bravery and resilience. And the truth is that an attack like this could happen anywhere in the world.”

Bowen and Chris Carey are executive producers for Dancing Ledge Productions, and Lucy Richer for the BBC. Lawn and Patterson are also executive producers, alongside director Saul Dibb. Karen Lewis is the producer.

