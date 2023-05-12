AMC Reveals ‘Dark Winds’ Season 2 Premiere & Teaser Trailer; Jeri Ryan & Nicholas Logan To Guest Star

EXCLUSIVE: Season 2 of Dark Winds is set to premiere this July on AMC and AMC+, and Deadline has your first look at the teaser trailer above.

In Season 2, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.

With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Jessica Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives but to the reservation that depends on them.

The upcoming season also includes guest stars Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard) as Rosemary Vines, a femme fatale whose physical frailties hide her naked ambition as she plays Jim Chee, leaving a trail of bodies in her wake, as well as Nicholas Logan (Dopesick) as Colton Wolf, a twisted assassin with a secret that puts him on a collision course with Lt. Joe Leaphorn.

“After putting his son’s death to rest, Season 1 ends with Leaphorn parting ways with Chee, but Season 2 brings them back together along with Manuelito to solve a spree of murders on the Navajo Nation,” teased EP and star Zahn McClarnon.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland. John Wirth serves as showrunner for the season. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis and Tina Elmo. AMC Studios is the studio.

