AMC’s Quarantine Chat Show With Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gets Four More Episodes

AMC has ordered four additional episodes of Friday Night In With the Morgans, the weekly video-chat-based series hosted by The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill). The show, hosted by the Morgans from their farm in upstate New York, features conversations about how people are getting through the pandemic and life in quarantine.

This week’s guests will include Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Rudd, Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos and John Traver, the manager of the local candy store, Samuel’s Sweet Shop. The new episode premieres Friday, May 8 at 10 PM ET/9c on AMC.

In each episode, with self-shot pieces from the couple themselves, the Morgans talk about they’re handling life in quarantine, helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times while in isolation — all done via video chat.

“We have truly enjoyed every second of making this show and catching up with friends, fans, and local heroes,” said the Morgans. “We are grateful for the opportunity AMC has given us to continue the show for four more weeks and to share more stories, laughs, and hopefully, comfort.”

Previous guests include Christian Serratos (Selena: The Series, The Walking Dead), Sarah Wayne Callies (Council of Dads, The Walking Dead), Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, The League) and his wife Katie Aselton (The League, Legion), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) and his wife Danneel Ackles (One Tree Hill), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), as well as family friend and local physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp, the Morgan’s friend and local farmer Ed Hackett and community organizer Kate Kortbus.

Friday Night In with The Morgans is executive produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

“Friday Night In was an experiment, that has worked! It worked because the Morgans are effortless and delightful hosts, and the conversations with their friends are uplifting, hilarious, sweet, relatable, playful and meaningful,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The show has generated delighted buzz and social engagement, we all want to see more of Jeffrey and Hilarie and their enthusiastic embrace of their friends and community during this time.”

