AMC Networks Inc. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.8% to close at US$23.02 following the release of its third-quarter results. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting US$654m, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 12%, coming in at just US$1.17 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, AMC Networks' 13 analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$2.84b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 154% to US$6.68. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.73 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$27.27, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AMC Networks at US$46.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AMC Networks' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that AMC Networks' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 3.1% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AMC Networks is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

