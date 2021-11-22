AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to Take on Dual Role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) announced it has elevated Christina Spade, adding Chief Operating Officer responsibilities to her current role as Chief Financial Officer. In this new dual role, Spade will have operating oversight of key businesses, including AMC Networks International, while continuing to lead financial operations, investor relations and global technology, for the AMC Networks portfolio of targeted streaming services and award-winning brands. Based in New York, she will continue to report to AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank.



Spade joined AMC Networks in January 2021 after having served as CFO for the newly-combined ViacomCBS and having held CFO roles at CBS Corporation and Showtime Networks Inc, where she spent more than two decades.

“Chris is a talented, experienced and versatile executive whose contributions have been critical to AMC Networks’ strong performance this year,” said Blank. “Having worked alongside Chris for many years at Showtime, I know her leadership skills, her deep understanding of our business, and her strategic and data driven approach make her an ideal choice for this new role as we continue to rapidly grow our streaming business and build upon our substantial owned IP, and with our continued strong performance of our traditional linear channels.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Matt and the talented team at AMC Networks in this new role, which will enable me to further lead the company’s ongoing business transformation and unlock opportunities for more efficient operations while also helping to guide and manage our investments for growth,” said Spade.

AMC Networks recently reported strong total company revenue and AOI growth for the third quarter and increased its full year financial guidance for these two key metrics. The company’s targeted streaming portfolio of AMC+, AcornTV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK has strong momentum and high fan engagement, and is on track to end the year with 9 million paid subscribers, representing more than 30% year over year growth. In 2022, AMC Networks will have its strongest content slate ever, with the highly anticipated returns of Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and The Walking Dead, and new franchise Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire driving growth across its streaming portfolio and strong channels business.

Spade began her career as an audit manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Entertainment, Media and Communications practice. She is a director and the Audit Committee Chair for the board of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I. She is also a member of the board of directors for the T. Howard Foundation and a New York City Chapter Board member of Financial Executives International. She founded and is president of ATR Children’s Foundation, which is a non-profit organization established to help children in need. Spade was selected as a 2017 WICT Wonder Woman and served as an executive mentor in WICT’s mentorship program. She is a CPA and graduated with a B.S. in accounting from St. Joseph’s University.

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

