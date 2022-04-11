AMC+’s ‘Moonhaven’ First Look Teases Life on the Moon

AMC+ has released a first look at its upcoming series “Moonhaven,” which hints that there will be life on the moon.

The series is set in a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The Monday-dropped teaser, which you can watch above, showed glimpses of its ensemble cast, including “Lost” alum Dominic Monaghan, “Magic Mike’s” Joe Manganiello” and Emma McDonald.

“See you on the moon,” Manganiello says in the clip, which is the only dialogue spoken.

“Moonhaven” is a six-episode series that also stars Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell.

Here’s a logline: “‘Moonhaven’ centers on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth. A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

The series is executive produced by Peter Ocko and Deb Spera. AMC Studios produces.

“Moonhaven” will debut on AMC+ on June 30.