AMC’s New Giancarlo Esposito Action Drama ‘Parish’ Debuts Trailer (TV News Roundup)

AMC Networks has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming action drama “Parish,” debuting on AMC and AMC+ in 2024. Giancarlo Esposito, no stranger to AMC viewers thanks to “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” stars and executive produces.

The series’ synopsis reads, “Esposito stars as Gracian ‘Gray’ Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.”

More from Variety

The series was shot on location in New Orleans. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Zachary Momoh, Paula Malcolmson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuili, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel and Dax Rey. Bradley Whitford stars in a recurring role as Anton and Amanda Brugel guest stars as Sister Anne.

“Parish” is adapted from the UK series “The Driver,” created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. AMC Studios produces alongside A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst is co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Canto and Ryan Maldonado are showrunners and executive producers; other executive producers include Poyser, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.

Watch the teaser below.

In other TV roundup news:

PODCASTS

Bravo has launched the new podcast “Bravo’s Hot Mic,” hosted by “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” executive producer Alex Baskin.

The podcast is a deep dive into iconic Bravo programming moments. According to the series description, Baskin, who has previously produced “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the network, will dissect those moments with Bravo talent and producers, analyzing them beyond social media discourse.

Story continues

“Bravo’s Hot Mic” kicks off its first episode with Kyle Richards from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Richards discusses the depiction of her marriage on the show, in addition to other topics. Episode 2’s guest star is Tamra Judge from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” who will talk about how “housewife” status has redefined itself since her first season.

Episode one of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” is available now, with new episodes released bi-weekly, at a $3.99 monthly subscription fee. Subscriptions can be ordered at BravoTV.com/Podcast.

SPECIALS

“The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” will air Dec. 27 on CBS, and also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The special honors artists including comedian Billy Crystal, soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees member and singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, television host and singer Dionne Warwick, and actor, rapper and singer Queen Latifah. The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan, a former 2017 Kennedy Center honoree, will host.

Done+Dusted produces with ROK Productions’s Elizabeth Kelly. Kelly and David Jammy serve as executive producers. Alex Rudzinski is directing the special, which will be taped on Dec. 3 at the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts,” reads the event’s description. “Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.”

EVENTS

Larry Wilmore will host Hollywood, Health and Society’s 2023 Sentinel Awards on Wednesday, Dec. 6, to be held at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

Per the event’s description, “These awards honor some of the past year’s best TV entertainment that responsibly inform audiences on topics including systemic racism, A.I., the climate crisis, diplomacy, reproductive health, mental health, economic disparities, and more.”

The program Hollywood, Health and Society is a part of the USC Annenberg Normal Lear Center; the Sentinel Awards have been presented for more than 20 years. The final 11 honorees will be revealed at the upcoming event.

“Hollywood, Health and Society’s Sentinel Awards couldn’t be back at a more timely moment as we embark on celebrating the writers and thought leaders who have tackled stories with an incredible responsibility,” said Wilmore. “I look forward to hosting and turning the spotlight on these narratives that capture human truths, especially ones that we have a hard time talking about.”

*

Round Room Live and Sesame Workshop have announced the new live show “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello,” which will tour the U.S. and Canada.

Stops along the way include Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Vancouver.

Per the show’s description, “Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello. In ‘Sesame Street Live! Say Hello,’ you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way.”

Tickets for “Sesame Street Live!” are available beginning Nov. 17.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.