AMC Theaters Avoid Possible Bankruptcy As Judge Approves Shareholder Settlement

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn has approved a revised settlement in ongoing litigation related to shareholders of AMC Entertainment, TheWrap has confirmed. The turnabout means Chairmen and CEO Adam Aron can now try to raise capital, which he had previously been prevented from doing after the initial settlement was rejected on July 21.

CEO Adam Aron stated both on Twitter and amid AMC Entertainment’s most recent quarterly earnings call about the possibility or running out of money, even bankruptcy, if the company wasn’t able to secure financing.

The settlement will presumably pay off common stockholders in exchange for allowing holders of its preferred shares to convert their holdings into common stock. AMC had not sought preferred shareholders’ consent for the settlement.

The Delaware judge had initially rejected a $129 million settlement offer between the movie theater chain and its common stockholders that would have paved the way for it to sell more shares to stay afloat. The initial settlement was ruled unfair since it would have blocked future legal claims against the company from preferred shareholders.

The exact details of this new settlement are not yet known.

AMC had suffered huge losses due to 1.5 years of forced theater closures amid the COVID pandemic and then struggled through another 1.5 years of comparatively few theatrical releases as studios held back from releasing their biggest tentpoles while emphasizing streaming subscribers over theatrical revenue.

The company’s CEO, Adam Aron, took advantage of AMC’s status as a social media “meme stock” in early 2021 to sell more stock and thus increase liquidity. In August 2022, AMC created a special dividend called “APE” units and then set plans to sell 425 million of its “preferred equity units.”

By December 2022, AMC said it had raised $110 million to pay down debt by selling APE units to Antara Capital, LP to reduce the company’s debt load by around $100 million.

Story continues

However, converting APEs into AMC common shares was opposed by retail investor critics for diluting the company stock, which brought down the overall share price.

However, converting APEs into AMC common shares was opposed by retail investor critics for diluting the company stock, which brought down the overall share price.

More to come…

The post AMC Theaters Avoid Possible Bankruptcy As Judge Approves Shareholder Settlement appeared first on TheWrap.