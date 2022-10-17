AMBUSH x Nike, Air Jordan 2s and More Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Air Jordan 2 leads this week's sneaker releases, serving as a canvas for three collaborations with footwear boutiques including Manila-based TITAN who enlisted Chi Loyazaga Gibbs to design its pair.

AMBUSH and Nike reunite for two colorways of the Air Adjust Force, a very Y2K "University Blue/Habanero Red" combination alongside a Valentine's Day-ready "Light Madder Root."

As part of Nike's collection of Dunks honoring historically Black colleges, the Florida A&M iteration hits shelves this week as does a slew of New Balance 550s including a "Marquette" color scheme.

Other notable drops include Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog in "Kuwata" and an Air Jordan 7 dedicated to Afrobeats. Keep scrolling for a selection of our favorite drops happening this week and stay tuned for next week's roundup.

Nike Dunk Low "Florida A&M"

Release Date: October 18

Price: $120 USD

SKU: DR6188-800

Where to Buy: SNKRS

AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "University Blue/Habanero Red"

Release Date: October 18

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DM8465-400

Where to Buy: SNKRS

AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Light Madder Root/Burgundy Crush"

Release Date: October 18

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DM8465-800

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 1 High Elevate Summit "White/Coconut Milk/Varsity Red"

Release Date: October 19

Price: $145 USD

SKU: DN3253-116

Where to Buy: Nike

New Balance 550 "Marquette"

Release Date: October 19

Price: $110 USD

SKU: BB550NCF

Where to Buy: New Balance

Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low Women's

Release Date: October 21

Price: $200 USD

SKU: DV6206-183

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low

Release Date: October 21

Price: $200 USD

SKU: DV7128-110

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Release Date: October 21

Price: $200 USD

SKU: DV7129-222

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Air Jordan 7 "Afrobeats"

Release Date: October 22

Price: $210 USD

SKU: DZ4729-200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Kuwata"

Release Date: October 22

Price: $85 USD

SKU: 207393-6RL

Where to Buy: Be A Spunge