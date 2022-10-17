AMBUSH x Nike, Air Jordan 2s and More Sneakers Releasing This Week
The Air Jordan 2 leads this week's sneaker releases, serving as a canvas for three collaborations with footwear boutiques including Manila-based TITAN who enlisted Chi Loyazaga Gibbs to design its pair.
AMBUSH and Nike reunite for two colorways of the Air Adjust Force, a very Y2K "University Blue/Habanero Red" combination alongside a Valentine's Day-ready "Light Madder Root."
As part of Nike's collection of Dunks honoring historically Black colleges, the Florida A&M iteration hits shelves this week as does a slew of New Balance 550s including a "Marquette" color scheme.
Other notable drops include Salehe Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog in "Kuwata" and an Air Jordan 7 dedicated to Afrobeats. Keep scrolling for a selection of our favorite drops happening this week and stay tuned for next week's roundup.
Nike Dunk Low "Florida A&M"
Release Date: October 18
Price: $120 USD
SKU: DR6188-800
Where to Buy: SNKRS
AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "University Blue/Habanero Red"
Release Date: October 18
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DM8465-400
Where to Buy: SNKRS
AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Light Madder Root/Burgundy Crush"
Release Date: October 18
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DM8465-800
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Air Jordan 1 High Elevate Summit "White/Coconut Milk/Varsity Red"
Release Date: October 19
Price: $145 USD
SKU: DN3253-116
Where to Buy: Nike
New Balance 550 "Marquette"
Release Date: October 19
Price: $110 USD
SKU: BB550NCF
Where to Buy: New Balance
Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low Women's
Release Date: October 21
Price: $200 USD
SKU: DV6206-183
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Low
Release Date: October 21
Price: $200 USD
SKU: DV7128-110
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low
Release Date: October 21
Price: $200 USD
SKU: DV7129-222
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Air Jordan 7 "Afrobeats"
Release Date: October 22
Price: $210 USD
SKU: DZ4729-200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Kuwata"
Release Date: October 22
Price: $85 USD
SKU: 207393-6RL
Where to Buy: Be A Spunge