AMBUSH Opens Its First Standalone Store in Hong Kong

AMBUSH continues to expand globally as it opens its first-ever standalone store in Hong Kong.

The store sits in The Landmark, one of the city's go-to shopping destinations in the Central district. The space is a reflection of creative director Yoon's vision and aesthetic, with everything from ready-to-wear garments to the brand's recent Nike Air Adjust Force collaboration displayed in multiple colorways.

Neutral tones and stainless steel are used throughout the store, creating a monochromatic and futuristic look. The ceiling is decorated with dome-shaped lights and rounded curves, while tables are framed in A-chains as a nod to the brand's origins as a jewelry label as well as SILVER FCTRY, which is AMBUSH's virtual space in the metaverse.

"Hong Kong is one of the earlier and consistent markets to sell AMBUSH from our beginnings as a jewelry line, and progressively as we expanded into a full collection. I've had the pleasure to visit Hong Kong numerous times, and I am thrilled to see our business expand here with the opening of the HONG KONG WORKSHOP," Yoon shared her excitement in a press release.

Take a look inside AMBUSH's new Hong Kong store above.

AMBUSH Hong Kong

Hours: 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Shop B10, B/F, Landmark Atrium

15 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong