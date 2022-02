AMBUSH Makes Its Milan Fashion Week Debut With Retro-futuristic FW22 Collection

Yoon Ahn presented AMBUSH's Fall/Winter 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week, which was dominated by her signature leather pieces outlined with shearling.

Select models donned large shearling outerwear and small cropped parkas, as well as a skirt with a high slit on the back. Elsewhere, heart-shaped bags and cut-outs added a playful touch to sultry garments. Other standouts include strings of plastic beads hanging from heavy dresses, leather vests crafted from interlacing laser-cut letter As and platform shoes that are buckled up to the knee. Straw and bucket hats encapsulated in fur round off the line.

Take a look at the runway images above from AMBUSH's FW22 collection.