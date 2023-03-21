Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the ambulatory electronic medical records market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433314/?utm_source=GNW
, General Electric Company, Athenahealth, MEDHOST, eClinicalWorks, NXGN Management LLC., Intersystems Corporation, CareCloud Inc., Cantata Health Solutions, Advanced Data Systems, and CureMD Healthcare.

The global ambulatory electronic medical records market grew from $6.27 billion in 2022 to $6.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory electronic medical records market is expected to grow to $9.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The ambulatory electronic medical record includes revenues earned by entities by providing medical workflow management, scanned and captured patient records, medical billing services, integrated documentation and reporting.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Ambulatory electronic medical records refer to the electronic (digital) collection of medical information about a patient.An electronic medical record will include information about a patient’s health history, such as diagnoses, medicines, tests, allergies, immunizations, and treatment plans.

The ambulatory electronic medical records are used to collect outpatient medical information.

North America was the largest region in the ambulatory electronic medical records market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of components in ambulatory electronic medical records are hardware, and software.Hardware refers to a collective term used to describe any of the physical components of an analog or digital computer.

The different types of practices include large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices freestanding, that include various delivery modes such as cloud-based and on-premise.The several applications include practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics.

The various end-users include hospital-owned ambulatory centres, and independent centres.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory electronic medical records market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the growth of ambulatory healthcare services as it requires ambulatory electronic medical records for patient management.For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency responsible for international public health data, the chronic disease prevalence increased by 57%.

Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of ambulatory electronic medical records.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in ambulatory electronic medical records.Major companies operating in the ambulatory electronic medical records sector is focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in July 2020, Cerner Corporation, a US-based health information technology company launched CommunityWorksSM Foundations, a cloud-based version of the Cerner Millennium electronic health record created to help critical access and rural hospitals reduce financial burdens across the US.This new technology provides a fixed-fee payment structure with no up-front capital spending for reducing costs and lengthy implementation processes.

It has been designed to expedite implementation with a six-month kick-off to go-live timeline and will make it easier for small hospitals to better serve their patients.

In December 2022, CompuGroup Medical, a Germany-based e-health company, acquired eMDs for $240 million. Through this acquisition,CompuGroup will leverage eMDs ambulatory information systems and revenue cycle management. eMDs is a US-based electronic health record developer specialing in ambulatory EHRs.

The countries covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The ambulatory electronic medical record market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ambulatory electronic medical record market statistics, including ambulatory electronic medical record industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ambulatory electronic medical record market share, detailed ambulatory electronic medical record market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ambulatory electronic medical record industry. This ambulatory electronic medical record market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433314/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Fox News sued a Tucker Carlson producer named in the Dominion lawsuit for threatening to expose its legal secrets

    Fox News is suing producer Abby Grossberg, claiming she'd disclose privileged information. Grossberg's name is also mentioned in Dominion's lawsuit.

  • Nordstrom Canada to begin liquidation Tuesday after receiving court's permission

    TORONTO — The liquidation sales at Nordstrom stores across Canada will begin Tuesday. A spokesperson for the department store chain confirmed the impending sales period Monday in an email to The Canadian Press, just after the Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch permission to start selling off its merchandise. At a hearing at Osgoode Hall in Toronto, lawyer Jeremy Dacks, who represented Nordstrom, said the company has "worked hard to achieve a consensual pat

  • US firm agrees to sell 24 mini nuclear reactors to UK customers

    A US-based developer of small nuclear reactors has signed a deal to sell 24 of its power plants to UK customers, putting pressure on rival makers including Rolls-Royce.

  • India gets its first biryani vending machine

    STORY: Have you ever tried biryani from a vending machine at 3 a.m.?This fully automated biryani dispensing kiosk has just opened in India Locator: Chennai, India[Faheem, Founder and CEO, Bai Veetu Kalyanam]"This is a new attempt that we have tried doing it in India because many people have seen vending machine, automatic self-ordering kiosks in abroad, especially in Japan and other countries. So, basically in India, we don't have such kind of an automated technology where in…they still have to go to a biller, counter, cashier and then they have to place an order by seeing the face (of a person)." Customers make their selections via touchscreens and receive their warm meal in around three to five minutes[Srinivasa, Customer]"I came to visit here and I ordered a chicken biriyani and the experience is too good and the biryani is too hot."

  • Why Doug Ford's government spends more than $6B/year subsidizing hydro rates

    When Premier Doug Ford's government tables its new budget on Thursday, expect to see more than $6 billion devoted to subsidizing hydro bills. Although previous Liberal governments also spent taxpayer money on lowering electricity prices, Ford's Progressive Conservatives have taken it to such a level that it is now one of the single biggest line items in the Ontario budget. The 2022-23 provincial budget earmarked $6.3 billion for "electricity cost-relief programs," nearly four times as much as th

  • How bling saved the British car industry

    The British car industry has lost its way. Gone are the days when our historic marques represented a sense of understated sophistication – today it’s all about bling, ostentation. In the Nineties, even the priciest cars made by British brands were relatively demure; the Aston Martin DB7 looks like a Vauxhall Corsa compared with the current DBX SUV, and the Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit was basically a rectangle. Nowadays, everything we build seems to sparkle like a nightclub loo.

  • Fox News Producer Alleges She Was Coerced Into Providing Misleading Testimony in Dominion Voting Case

    A producer for Fox News who has worked for Maria Batirormo and Tucker Carlson alleged in court filings Monday that she was coerced by executives into providing misleading testimony in the $1.6 billion defamation suit that Dominion Voting Systems has levied against the Fox Corp.-backed outlet. In filings made Monday Delaware Superior Court and the […]

  • EU court rules Mercedes-Benz owes drivers compensation if illegal defeat devices caused damage

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Carmaker Mercedes-Benz must pay compensation for unauthorized so-called defeat devices in diesel cars if the buyer suffers damages, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Tuesday. It is up to German courts to decide whether the software in question qualifies as a defeat device and whether its use is justified, the court said in a statement. However, if a defeat device is found to be illegal and the buyer of a vehicle with such a device has suffered damages as a result of the purchase, the carmaker is obliged to provide them with compensation, it added, with member states responsible for upholding that right.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...

  • Ford and GM follow Tesla's lead and wade into China price war by offering big discounts to boost sales, report says

    Ford and GM join a list of more than 40 carmakers offering deep discounts in China after Tesla reduced its prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • B.C. storage space renter files proposed class action lawsuit against company over flood damage

    Storage and moving company BigSteelBox Corporation is facing a proposed class action lawsuit after a customer claimed water got into his storage container during the November 2021 floods. In a notice of civil claim, Steven Heimburger of Victoria, B.C., claims he and other customers learned that the containers were prone to leaking when exposed to heavy rain when their belongings were damaged after a severe weather system moved through the Fraser Valley in November 2021, despite the company adver

  • Judge Says Lawsuits Can Continue Over JPMorgan’s Epstein Ties

    Handout via ReutersA Manhattan federal judge has ruled that lawsuits against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank—which accuse the financial giants of benefiting from Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring—can move forward.Two victims of Epstein sued the banks last year under the pseudonym Jane Doe, arguing the financial institutions kept Epstein as a client, and enabled his abuse of young women, because he generated millions for their businesses. Soon after, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands file

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...

  • Amazon and Meta's 48,000 job cuts usher in Big Tech's new mantra: Revenue per employee

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is preparing the company to be leaner, but a new push for efficiency risks squeezing employees more than ever.

  • Fox News Producer Sues Network Claiming She Was Coached To Give Misleading Testimony In Dominion Case

    A Fox News producer claims that she was “coerced” and “intimidated” by the network’s legal team into providing misleading and evasive testimony in a deposition in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case. Abby Grossberg, who has worked on shows hosted by Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, also claimed that the network’s attorneys were trying to […]

  • Nordstrom Canada liquidation sales expected to begin today as store prepares for exit

    TORONTO — Nordstrom is expected to begin liquidating its stores across Canada today. The start of the department store chain's closing sale comes a day after the U.S. retailer's Canadian branch got permission from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to start selling off merchandise. Nordstrom's liquidation efforts are being led by Hilco Merchant Retail Solutions ULC and Gordon Brothers Canada and are expected to be complete by late June. Furniture, fixtures and equipment will be liquidated alo

  • Court freezes Volkswagen assets in Russia

    STORY: A Russian court froze all Volkswagen assets in the country on Monday (March 20).It presents the latest issue for the German carmaker in its year-long effort to wind down its Russian operations.VW suspended operations there last year after the invasion of Ukraine.The carmaker has tried to sell its Russian assets, including its main plant in the city of Kaluga.But a lawsuit was brought against VW by Russian auto manufacturer GAZ.The firm was contracted to produce VW vehicles and tried to stop any sale.GAZ argued VW breached a contract after it ended their production agreement in August.The Russian firm further said VW's attempts to leave the country put its own interests at risk, and demanded over $201 million in damages.The court on Monday agreed to freeze all VW's assets in the country while the dispute with GAZ played out. The Russian carmaker declined to comment. Volkswagen and Russia's industry ministry did not respond to requests to comment.

  • Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become China’s Top Oil Supplier

    Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become the top crude supplier to China in January and February, with imports of Russian crude jumping 23.8% year-over-year.

  • Fox News Fate in Dominion Case in Hands of ‘Rock-Steady’ Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask lawyers about Eric Davis, the judge overseeing the $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over its broadcasting of 2020 election-fraud claims, and the same word comes up over and over again – steady. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stres

  • U.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts

    U.S. crude exports to Europe have hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day on average so far this month, spurred by wide discounts to the global benchmark and weaker oil demand by U.S. refineries. Record exports to Europe and China this month reflect the rise of United States in crude oil trade and solidifies its role supplying Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.