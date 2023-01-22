Ambulance workers to stage latest strike in escalating pay dispute

File: Ambulance workers on the picket line at Waterloo during previous strike (PA Wire)

Ambulance workers are preparing to stage their latest walkout on Monday as the Health Secretary insisted he has had “constructive talks” with unions.

Thousands of members across Unison, Unite and the GMB will walk out across England and Wales from 7am in the ongoing row over pay and conditions, including at the London Ambulance Service.

Up to 15,000 Unison ambulance workers will strike for the third time in five weeks and will be joined by 5,000 of their NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said further industrial action by ambulance workers was “hugely disappointing" and will “inevitably" cause disruption to healthcare.

The London Ambulance Service warned it would be a “challenging day”, with only around half of its regular number of ambulances on the road.

Dr John Martin, LAS’ Deputy Chief Executive, said: “On a normal day, we have around 400 ambulances and 50 cars on the road.

“On Monday we will have about half of that, which will be made up of staff who aren’t striking, clinicians from other NHS trusts, military personnel, and striking staff who are responding to life and limb calls from the picket line.

“This contingency cover will allow us to respond to those with the most life-threatening conditions.”

Unions have agreed to provide “life and limb cover” for the most urgent calls and Dr Martin urged those with life-threatening conditions to continue to call 999.

The Government has been in talks with unions but Unite boss Sharon Graham claimed Sunday that pay, the central issue of the dispute, has not been on the table.

She said a double-digit pay rise must be offered to striking NHS staff and described the Government as appearing willing to "talk about anything, but they won’t talk about pay".

Mr Barclay issued a statement insisting he had had "constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023/24" and would continue talks about "what is affordable and fair".

However, Unions have been calling for the 2022/23 pay award to be reviewed.

Ms Graham accused the Government of either being incompetent when it comes to negotiations, or wanting to privatise the NHS.

She told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "They’re not pay talks and this is the problem. The big issue here is about pay. There is an issue where the ambulance workers, the nurses, the NHS, are saying we need a pay rise.

"The public is supporting that pay rise as we can see from surveys and we’ve got the employer, in this instance the Government, who will talk about anything, but they won’t talk about pay."

She added: “I’m negotiating with somebody at the moment that I don’t think wants resolution, and that’s a real problem."

But Mr Barclay said: “It is hugely disappointing some ambulance workers are continuing to take industrial action. While we have contingency plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety, there will inevitably be further disruption.

“It is important people continue coming forward for treatment - call 999 in life threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online, local pharmacies and GP services for non-life threatening care.

“I have had constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023/24, and am keen to continue talking about what is affordable and fair."

However, Monday’s action could be dwarfed by planned walkouts on February 6, which is likely to be the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced, if no deal has been reached by then.