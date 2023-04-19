Ambulance workers to co-ordinate strikes with teachers and nurses

Ambulance workers will walk out next month

Thousands of ambulance workers will walk out alongside teachers and nurses next month, Unite has announced.

The union, which represents 100,000 workers across the NHS, has announced further strikes on May 2.

Members at South Central, South East Coast and West Midlands ambulance trusts will walk out alongside workers at Christies NHS Foundation Trust, Christies Pathology Partnership, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

It follows a previous announcement by the union that members at Guy’s and St Thomas and Yorkshire Ambulance Service will strike on Monday May 1.

Across both days more than 5,500 workers will walk out.

Union members are still voting on the Government pay offer, of a 5 per cent rise and a one-time bonus, with the ballot closing on April 28.

But Unite said it had received “strong indications” members were unhappy with the deal and were preparing for further industrial action.

The strike has been timed with the Royal College of Nursing’s (RCN) action, when nurses will walk out for 48 hours without derogations from 8pm on April 30 to 8pm on May 2 after rejecting the government's pay offer.

Teachers represented by the National Education Union will also strike on Thursday April 27 and Tuesday May 2 in a dispute over pay.

Unite workers were due to strike on March 6 but the action was paused to enter into formal pay talks with government.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite has been upfront and honest that it did not believe that the pay offer was good enough for NHS workers.

"A lump sum payment and yet another real terms pay cut doesn’t meet the challenges faced by NHS workers.

“Where our members have indicated that they want to swiftly return to the picket line, Unite is ensuring they are able to do so.”