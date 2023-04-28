Ambulance staff to hold fresh strikes after rejecting pay offer

Ambulance workers will strike next week

Ambulance workers have voted to reject the Government’s pay offer and will resume strike action next week.



Members of the Unite union voted 52 per cent against the offer of a 5 per cent pay rise and one-off bonus, on a turnout of 55 per cent.



Unite members at South Central, South East Coast and West Midlands ambulance trusts alongside workers at Christies NHS Foundation Trust, Christies Pathology Partnership, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust will all take part in industrial action on May 2.

The strikes were announced last week before its ballot closed after the union said it had "strong indications" members were unhappy with the offer.



It is the latest union belonging to the NHS Staff Council to reject the deal, following the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the Society of Radiographers and Royal College of Podiatry.



The Council, which represents health unions on the Agenda for Change pay contract, will meet on Tuesday to hear the results of all members’ ballots.



The group operates an electoral college style voting system meaning some unions carry greater weight in deciding whether to accept the pay deal than others.



The GMB union, which carries significant weight in the Council, is expected to accept the offer later on Friday.

If the GMB does accept it's understood the Council will move to accept the deal, meaning it would be imposed on the unions which rejected it.

'PM should take over mess'

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite was clear from the start it was very unlikely this offer would be accepted. It is quite frankly a joke that NHS workers are being forced to fight for a decent pay rise after years of pay freezes and all their sacrifices during the pandemic.

"The government should be delivering generous rewards for that instead of a parade of insults, bullying and lies about our industrial action. Unite will be backing our NHS members 100 per cent.

Story continues

“Unite’s members will now return to the picket line to continue their fight. Rishi Sunak now needs to take over this mess, roll his sleeves up and sort it. Isn’t that what a prime minister is supposed to do – lead for goodness sake?”

Unite members at Guy’s and St Thomas and Yorkshire Ambulance Service will also strike on May 1.

Across May 1 and 2 more than 4,000 Unite members are expected to walk out.



It comes after the RCN cut short its strike action next week by one day after a High Court judge ruled it was unlawful. Nursing staff will walk out for 24 hours from Sunday at 8pm and have not agreed any exemptions, including for cancer and emergency services.