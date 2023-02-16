New ambulance base opens in Martensville, Sask.

·2 min read

A Medavie ambulance base in Martensville, Sask. had its official opening Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting celebration on the outskirts of the city.

But the new facility has already had an early trial by fire — and passed with flying colours.

On Jan. 14, Martensville resident Steven Cusson went into cardiac arrest.

HIS 16-year-old son, Jarren Cusson, started CPR and called 911.

Paramedics — who had only been working from the new Martensville base for a few weeks — were at the Cusson house within four minutes.

They were able to start treating Steven and take him to hospital, where he made a full recovery.

“I … want to thank the paramedics that helped keep our family together,” said Leah Cusson, Steven’s wife. “There are not enough thank yous in this world, to appreciate what you have done for our family.”

Steven, too, was reflecting on the people who saved his life that day.

“I’m told throughout my coma, I kept saying ‘My son’s a hero,’ ” he said.

Jarren, a longtime member of the Air Cadets, has dreams of becoming a fighter pilot. If his plans change, becoming a paramedic is high on his list of career options, he said.

For the Cusson family, and others in Martensville, Warman, Osler and the surrounding communities, having a local ambulance base will mean faster response times and better emergency care.

In the past, dispatching an ambulance from Saskatoon would have had a wait time of at least 12 minutes — often longer.

“It makes a huge difference, that we’re blocks away and can be there so quick,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs and media relations for Medavie Health Services West.

This is Medavie’s first ambulance base outside the City of Saskatoon. With Martensville, Warman and other nearby communities growing so quickly, Davies said he expects there will be more to come in the years ahead.

Martensville mayor Kent Muench said he's pleased to see these new services coming into the community, where Medavie paramedics will be able to collaborate with the local fire department’s first responders.

“It’s been a long time coming for the community, and having this building is the physical representation of that work to improve health services in our community,” said Muench.

In November 2021, the provincial government announced that Martensville had been chosen as a new base for Medavie Health Services West, to be staffed with two paramedics.

The government committed $1.16 million in annual funding to support the new Martensville-based emergency services.

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Woman accused of decapitating man attacks her lawyer in court

    A woman accused of decapitating a man in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer in court on Tuesday.Taylor Schabusiness, 25, attacked her attorney, Quinn Jolly, in Brown County circuit court just moments after he had asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defence expert to review his client's competency to stand trial.After Judge Thomas Walsh agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was wrestled to the courtroom floor by a deputy.The courtroom was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

  • Regina man on long-term disability says he's 'drowning', unable to pay city bill for sidewalk-clearing bylaw

    Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw. Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall. After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced. Al Bod

  • Man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing at speeding car is fighting for his life, police say

    A man who was walking his dog early Sunday north of Toronto was shot at 13 times in a "callous act of violence" after he gestured at a speeding vehicle, York Regional Police say. The man, 65, is now in critical condition in hospital fighting for his life and the attack has stunned the small community where he lives. Police are seeking two people in connection with the drive-by shooting, which happened in King Township near the Town of Schomberg, west of Newmarket. Officers were alerted at 8:40 a

  • Dear white Americans: You’re not racist about guns. You’re worse. | Opinion

    I’m sorry. I thought you didn’t care about our sick gun culture because the victims were so often black. After Michigan State, I’ve reconsidered.

  • Tampa Woman Fights Off Attacker in Apartment Gym

    A 24-year-old woman working out at her apartment complex’s gym in Tampa, Florida, fought off an attacker who chased her around the facility on January 22, footage released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.CCTV of the incident shows Nashali Alma working out in the gym.Alma is then seen opening the door to a man, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Thomas Jones. Alma said she let Thomas-Jones in because she had seen him around the complex before, according to police.Footage then shows Thomas-Jones approaching Alma and attempting to grab her. Alma can be seen fighting back and being chased around the gym before being pulled to the floor.Alma continues to fight Thomas-Jones, who eventually releases his grip, allowing her to run.Thomas-Jones was arrested on January 23. He faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping, police said.Alma encouraged women to fight back in such situations and to contact police right away. According to the sheriff’s office, she said, “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.” Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Nurse accused of murdering babies breaks down as doctor gives evidence at trial

    Lucy Letby, 33, wiped away tears as she sat in the dock at Manchester Crown Court.

  • Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession

    Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013

  • Scientology leader David Miscavige went missing to hide from a human trafficking lawsuit, federal judge rules

    Florida Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed wrote in a ruling that the Scientology head has been "actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."

  • Amanda Holden celebrates 52nd birthday with bikini snap on beach

    The TV star celebrated her birthday on holiday with family, sharing a radiant pic of herself in a bikini to Instagram.

  • 'Drug dealers don't become doctors.' Crown says ex-medical student motivated by greed

    HALIFAX — William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal in Halifax, a court heard Wednesday. In her closing address to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury, Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie said Sandeson had planned to sell the marijuana he stole from the victim to clear a $78,000 debt just as he was starting medical school at Dalhousie University. "We say Mr. Sandeson hatched a plan to alleviate his financial distres

  • Turkish rescue workers find 17-year-old girl alive after 10 days

    Turkish rescuers have saved a 17-year-old woman from the rubble of a collapsed building after she was trapped for 248 hours.

  • Messages: Officer often fed information to Proud Boys leader

    A police officer frequently provided Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio with internal information about law enforcement operations in the weeks before other members of his far-right extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol, according to messages shown Wednesday at the trial of Tarrio and four associates. A federal prosecutor showed jurors a string of messages that Metropolitan Police Lt. Shane Lamond and Tarrio privately exchanged in the run-up to a mob's attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Lamond, an intelligence officer for the city’s police department, was responsible for monitoring groups like the Proud Boys when they came to Washington for protests.

  • Woman spared jail for knocking out paramedic who tried to help her

    Vanessa Blakey, 25, from Swindon, Wiltshire, attacked ambulance worker Nick Brown who was left with a broken eye socket. Nick and student paramedic, Callum, responded to a 999 call to help Ms Blakely but she lashed out and injured both. Credit: SWNS

  • Ex-Georgia officer arrested after teen's naked body found dumped in woods, police say

    Miles Bryant, who worked as an officer in Doraville, Georgia, was arrested in connection with the death of missing 16-year-old Susana Morales.

  • Brothers survived 198 hours under rubble by 'drinking protein shakes' in Turkey

    Brothers pulled from under tonnes of rubble in the Turkey earthquake after being trapped for 198 hours said they survived by drinking protein shakes.Survivor Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, and his 21-year-old brother, Abdulbaki Yeninar, were engulfed when their building collapsed on top of them.Now Abdulbaki said his bodybuilding little brother's high-protein shake powders kept them alive.He said after his rescue on February 14: 'My brother is doing bodybuilding and is interested in sports.'He had protein shakes. We took them. I was at ease. I knew I would be saved. We prayed while we were under the rubble. There was air coming in.'Rescuers pulled the brothers from the rubble in the city of Kahramanmaras in Kahramanmaras Province following a five-hour excavation.A first piece of footage shows how the pair waved at their rescuers' cameras as they were reached through a small gap in the wreckage.And a second clip shows how they were carried into daylight on stretchers, with Muhammed wrapped in a thermal blanket.Remarkably - despite their ordeal - the brothers were found to be in robust health during a check-up at the medical faculty of Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University.The story had another happy ending when Muhammed asked after his mother and was told she had been saved two days earlier.She had been sent to a hospital in the city of Kayseri in Kayseri Province to receive treatment for her injured feet.Muhammed said: 'We also had food with us. But we drank protein powder. We have a soldier brother, Mehmet. I knew that he would come.'When the soldiers reached us, we were relieved when we heard their voices. They took me out first and then my brother.'A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the district of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras Province at 4:17 am on February 6. It was felt in nine more Turkish provinces.Later that day, at 1:24 pm, a 7.6-magnitude quake hit the district of Elbistan in Kahramanmaras Province and was followed by 3,170 aftershocks.As per the latest update by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 35,418 have died in Turkey. Along with more than 5,814 casualties in Syria, more than 41,000 people are confirmed dead.

  • Nicola Bulley latest: Fitbit, stained glove and red van rumours addressed by police

    Nicola Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January.

  • Jen Shah Gets a Meaningful Tattoo Dedicated to Her Family Before Reporting for Prison

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star brought her son Omar along to get his own meaningful tattoo

  • 'Not an easy decision': RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

    OTTAWA — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month. There has been speculation about Lucki's future as she approaches the end of her five-year term. Her turbulent time as the top Mountie included the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests that paralyzed downtown Ottawa and several border crossings early last year. In April 2018, Lucki took over a police force that had become mired in internal dissensio

  • Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Share Sweet — and Wedding-Ready! — Valentine's Day Tributes

    The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to fiancée Emmy Medders on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee