New ambulance base opens in Martensville, Sask.

A Medavie ambulance base in Martensville, Sask. had its official opening Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting celebration on the outskirts of the city.

But the new facility has already had an early trial by fire — and passed with flying colours.

On Jan. 14, Martensville resident Steven Cusson went into cardiac arrest.

HIS 16-year-old son, Jarren Cusson, started CPR and called 911.

Paramedics — who had only been working from the new Martensville base for a few weeks — were at the Cusson house within four minutes.

They were able to start treating Steven and take him to hospital, where he made a full recovery.

“I … want to thank the paramedics that helped keep our family together,” said Leah Cusson, Steven’s wife. “There are not enough thank yous in this world, to appreciate what you have done for our family.”

Steven, too, was reflecting on the people who saved his life that day.

“I’m told throughout my coma, I kept saying ‘My son’s a hero,’ ” he said.

Jarren, a longtime member of the Air Cadets, has dreams of becoming a fighter pilot. If his plans change, becoming a paramedic is high on his list of career options, he said.

For the Cusson family, and others in Martensville, Warman, Osler and the surrounding communities, having a local ambulance base will mean faster response times and better emergency care.

In the past, dispatching an ambulance from Saskatoon would have had a wait time of at least 12 minutes — often longer.

“It makes a huge difference, that we’re blocks away and can be there so quick,” said Troy Davies, director of public affairs and media relations for Medavie Health Services West.

This is Medavie’s first ambulance base outside the City of Saskatoon. With Martensville, Warman and other nearby communities growing so quickly, Davies said he expects there will be more to come in the years ahead.

Martensville mayor Kent Muench said he's pleased to see these new services coming into the community, where Medavie paramedics will be able to collaborate with the local fire department’s first responders.

“It’s been a long time coming for the community, and having this building is the physical representation of that work to improve health services in our community,” said Muench.

In November 2021, the provincial government announced that Martensville had been chosen as a new base for Medavie Health Services West, to be staffed with two paramedics.

The government committed $1.16 million in annual funding to support the new Martensville-based emergency services.

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix