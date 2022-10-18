Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Announces Strategic Reprioritization and Provides Corporate Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.
·7 min read
Ambrx Biopharma Inc.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc.

- Company now focused on earlier stage engineered antibody drugs for cancer therapies, including new lead asset ARX517 –

- Revised focus and projected cost-reductions expected to extend cash runway into 2025 –

- Ambrx to host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST -

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambrx Biopharma Inc., or Ambrx, (NYSE: AMAM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to create Engineered Precision Biologics (EPBs), today announced a strategic reprioritization of its pipeline and provided a corporate update. The strategic assessment considered the company’s cash runway, pipeline near term value creation opportunities, and other factors. As part of this strategic update, Ambrx will streamline its organization to improve efficiency and reprioritize its development pipeline to focus on oncology assets with the greatest potential and strong competitive profiles.

"The tough decisions we are announcing today will streamline Ambrx’s operations and provide us with the resources to pursue our development candidates that hold the greatest promise for success in people with cancer,” said Kate Hermans, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Ambrx. “There has been a significant shift this past year in the HER2 metastatic breast cancer competitive landscape. As a result of our assessment, the Board has endorsed the decision that the company should pause the internal development of ARX788 and seek a partner to further its development ex-China in order to extend the cash runway into 2025. Ambrx will focus on strengthening its current partnerships, while forging new collaborations to progress both ARX788 and other pipeline assets, in various indications. In parallel, we will concentrate our internal development on earlier stage programs where we believe Ambrx offers a first-in-class or best-in-class approach, including our now lead candidate ARX517, which has the potential to be the first Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)-targeting ADC.”

Ms. Hermans continued, “As a result of today’s reprioritization, management expects Ambrx now has sufficient capital to fund operations into 2025. We believe these changes position Ambrx for future success and reflect both our confidence in the company’s EPB platform and our commitment to building shareholder value. We look forward to executing on this new strategy and providing further updates in due course.”

“I am pleased that the Board and management of Ambrx have aligned on a strategic path forward as we navigate through the highly competitive oncology market,” said Katrin Rupalla, Chair of Ambrx’s Board of Directors. “We believe that prioritizing our play-to-win ADC assets will put Ambrx in the best position to maximize shareholder value and improve the lives of people with cancer. I would like to thank all our employees and partners for their hard work, patience and tenacity as we work through these changes and toward an encouraging future for our patients and stakeholders.”

Pipeline Update

In mid-August 2022, Ambrx announced that it would undertake a strategic review of its clinical development pipeline. Moving forward, the company plans to focus on leveraging its novel antibody-engineering technology to target cancer indications. Specifically, Ambrx has developed a proprietary, site-specific conjugation platform that provides homogenous ADCs with unmatched stability. With a narrower scope, Ambrx believes it is better positioned to progress future ADC assets.

  • Ambrx will prioritize the progression of ARX517 through the clinic as the company’s new lead asset. The company believes ARX517 has the potential to be the first ADC therapy that specifically targets Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) to treat prostate cancer. Prostate cancer represents a significant unmet medical need with 1.4 million new cases worldwide in 2020, representing an estimated $9.9 billion market. In August 2021, Ambrx announced the first patient was dosed with ARX517 in a Phase 1a clinical trial in subjects with PSMA-expressing tumors.

  • Due to changes in the HER2 competitive landscape, Ambrx will no longer directly pursue our anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) asset ARX788 as its lead clinical asset. As such, the company will pause development of Ambrx-sponsored clinical trials involving ARX788. Instead, Ambrx will continue to work collaboratively with NovoCodex and seek a development partner(s) ex-China to progress ARX788.

  • Ambrx highly values its global partners and plans to continue working collaboratively with NovoCodex (ARX788, ARX305), Sino Biopharm (ARX102) and BeiGene (research collaboration).

  • Additional pipeline programs, ARX305 (anti-CD70 ADC) and ARX102 (smart PEG-IL2), will continue in development. The two assets align with Ambrx’s new development strategy of focusing on early-stage EPBs. Ambrx will leverage clinical data from its partners who are progressing the two assets to inform Ambrx-sponsored clinical trials.

Anticipated Near Term Pipeline Milestones

  • 2H 2023: Ambrx sponsored globally (U.S.) Interim Phase 1a safety data for ARX517, leading to a recommended dose that would allow Ambrx to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial

  • 2H 2023: Initiation of Ambrx sponsored globally (U.S.) Phase 1a trial for ARX305 (subject to results from NovoCodex sponsored trial)

  • 1H 2024: IND submission for ARX102 (subject to results from Sino Biopharm sponsored trial)

Corporate Update

  • Ambrx will streamline its organization to reflect its new pipeline development focus. The company will reduce its workforce by approximately 15% while retaining and attracting key talent to support the clinical development of ARX517 and other assets.

  • The company’s search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer to lead Ambrx is ongoing. Until a permanent CEO is designated, Kate Hermans will continue to serve as interim CEO overseeing the company’s new strategy.

  • Ambrx expects its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 to fund operations into 2025.

Conference Call

Ambrx will host a webcast to discuss the corporate update today, October 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company’s website: www.ambrx.com. To access the call by phone, please refer to the dial in details provided in the event page on the “Events and Presentations” page on the investor relations website.

About Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (Ambrx)

Ambrx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using an expanded genetic code technology platform to discover and develop Engineered Precision Biologics. These include next generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. Ambrx is advancing a focused portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including its lead product candidate ARX517, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting ADC. In addition, Ambrx has clinical collaborations with multiple partners on drug candidates generated using Ambrx technology. For more information, please visit www.ambrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Ambrx’s beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement and potential benefits of its product candidates, clinical development and strategic plans, Ambrx’s expected cash runway, the expected benefits of Ambrx’s reprioritization, and the timing of program updates and milestones related to its product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on Ambrx’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health-related risks and events on Ambrx’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Ambrx’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, initiation of clinical trials and other anticipated milestones; risks associated with development of novel therapeutics, including potential delays in clinical trials and regulatory submissions and the fact that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with preliminary results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials; Ambrx’s ability to fund operations as anticipated; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ambrx’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 26, 2022, and elsewhere in Ambrx’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Ambrx undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Contacts

INVESTORS
Laurence Watts
Managing Director
Gilmartin Group, LLC.
619-916-7620
ir@ambrx.com

MEDIA
Gwen Schanker
Account Supervisor
LifeSci Communications
269-921-3607
media@ambrx.com

Source: Ambrx


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by