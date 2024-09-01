Ambrosini reacts to Theo and Leao snubbing Milan cooling break: ‘Unpleasant’

Former Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini feels that seeing Theo and Leao snub a cooling break against Lazio last night was ‘unpleasant’, even though the pair had just been introduced from the bench.

Theo and Leao caused controversy on Saturday night when they failed to join the rest of the team for a cooling break in the second half of an away Serie A game at Lazio.

“The discomfort was evident and emerged quite strongly. It was unpleasant to see, although they had just entered the pitch, so they didn’t need to drink,” ex-Milan and Italy midfielder Ambrosini told DAZN.

“Tammy Abraham had been introduced from the bench with them. He and Yunus Musah were with their teammates to talk to and motivate them. They weren’t there.

“This discomfort goes beyond a simple exclusion from the starting XI. I know that it’s not nice to talk without knowing what happened or making any hint. But what we saw is not nice to see or justify for a club of Milan’s value.”

Theo justified his action after the match, saying that he and Leao didn’t need a cooling break as they had just been introduced as substitutes.