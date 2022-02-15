Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Appoints Paul Rolls as Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Growth

Ambiq Appoints Paul Rolls as Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, the industry leader in ultra-low power semiconductor platforms and solutions for battery-powered IoT endpoint devices, today appoints Paul Rolls as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Rolls’ extensive experience driving global enterprise sales and partnerships will accelerate Ambiq’s mission to put intelligence everywhere.



Paul has over 30 years of global expertise in technology sales and marketing. He is highly adept at driving sales and marketing strategies while building long-term win-win customer relationships. Paul recently served as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ON Semiconductor, where he doubled company sales and generated record point of sale (POS) revenues through distribution. From 2010 to 2012, he served as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

“I’m extremely pleased to announce that Paul has joined Ambiq as our very first Chief Revenue Officer,” said Fumihide Esaka, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ambiq. “His dynamic worldview will launch the next chapter of Ambiq’s endpoint intelligence journey.”

“I am very excited to join the talented leadership team at Ambiq,” said Rolls. “I look forward to an exciting journey of exceptional growth.”

In his position as CRO, Rolls will oversee the company’s sales and business development strategy and execution, integrate and align Ambiq’s revenue generation efforts to ensure process efficiency and maximize profitability while focusing on customer success.

About Ambiq

Ambiq has been on a singular mission since 2010 to put intelligence everywhere by creating the most energy-efficient semiconductor solutions for battery-powered IoT endpoint devices. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years on a battery and even do away with the battery entirely by harvesting energy. Ambiq’s patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform has revolutionized IoT endpoint devices by enabling a massive increase in compute power at unprecedented energy levels. Our goal is to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices using Ambiq’s advanced ultra-low power microcontroller (MCU) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions. With more than 100 million units shipped by the end of 2020, we are focused now on enabling 100 billion IoT endpoint devices in the near future. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com .

Story continues

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c0d74c8-aa6d-4dc1-b209-f5075b3cdc36







