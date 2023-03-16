Amber Tuccaro's family renews calls for tips, RCMP action in murder investigation

·3 min read
The mother of Amber Alyssa Tuccaro spoke at a news conference held by the murder victim's family at the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta office in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Brendan Coulter/CBC - image credit)
The mother of Amber Alyssa Tuccaro spoke at a news conference held by the murder victim's family at the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta office in Edmonton on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Brendan Coulter/CBC - image credit)

The mother of Amber Alyssa Tuccaro is continuing to fight for justice, nearly 13 years after her daughter's disappearance.

The murder victim's family held a news conference at the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta office in Edmonton on Thursday in hopes of drawing attention to the unsolved crime.

"Please come forward if you know something about Amber's killer, what happened to Amber that day, please come forward. I beg you," said Vivian "Tootsie" Tuccaro.

Tuccaro, 20, was a mother to one son, Jacob, from Mikisew Cree First Nation.

She was last seen on Aug. 18, 2010, in Nisku, Alta., after getting into an unknown man's vehicle.

She was staying in the area for a few days after arriving from Fort McMurray with her infant son and a female friend.

On Sept. 1, 2012, horseback riders found her remains in the same area.

In 2012, police released a cellphone recording between Tuccaro and the man who gave her a ride.

RCMP investigators believe that rather than driving Tuccaro north into the city, the man actually drove southeast along the rural roads of Leduc County.

"You'd better not be taking me anywhere I don't want to go," Tuccaro can be heard telling the man.

The man insists he's driving north, to "50th St.," and while Tuccaro repeats what he's telling her to the person on the other end of the phone, the call ends abruptly.

Vivian Tuccaro
Vivian Tuccaro

Grand Chief of Treaty 8 Arthur Noskey spoke at the news conference Thursday, calling for police to do more to speed up justice in the case, and for the driver himself to come forward.

"It's been 13 years and I pray to God that at some point they'll be closer," Noskey said. "Whoever that voice was, to get convicted, to be able to say yes, it was me, that would be a start [to] the process of healing and bringing closure to this tragedy."

RCMP assistant commissioner Trevor Daroux responded to criticism at the news conference, saying the organization is "committed to move forward with this investigation.

"And I would say this too: There is one person out there responsible for this and I can tell you that we are not stopping. We will do what it takes to bring that person to justice."

Daroux echoed the family's appeal to the public for information, saying somebody out there knows something that could put the case to rest.

In March 2014, Amber's mother, Vivian Tuccaro, filed a complaint against the Leduc RCMP saying they downplayed her disappearance, including taking her off the missing persons list after one month, despite no one seeing her.

"Amber's case was mishandled right from the very, very start, right from the time I called," she said.

In 2017, the Tuccaro family increased the reward for information to $5,000 and started a Justice for Amber campaign on social media.

Early investigation was deficient, independent review found

An independent federal review released in 2018 found that the Leduc detachment's investigation of her disappearance was deficient.

Amber's brother, Paul Tuccaro, testified for two hours to its lackadaisical nature at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls during its Edmonton hearings.

In July 2019, RCMP issued an apology to Tuccaro's family for mishandling the early investigation into her disappearance. Her family rejected the apology.

Latest Stories

  • RCMP investigate 'heartbreaking' slaughter of 17 wild horses

    Wild horse advocates in B.C. are reeling after someone shot and killed 17 of the animals on Crown land west of Kamloops. RCMP are investigating. Julie Nolin reports.

  • Derek Reimer arrested near drag storytime event at Calgary library

    Calgary police say they have arrested a man near a drag storytime event at a library in the city's southwest Wednesday afternoon. Police told CBC News a man was arrested for a breach of bail conditions, but did not confirm his name. A social media video posted by Rebel News shows Derek Reimer being arrested in a parking lot near the Signal Hill Library. Reimer was previously arrested and charged with hate-motivated offences following a Feb. 25 altercation at a library storytime drag event. Reime

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Family member charged after Milton woman severely burned in chemical attack, police say

    A Quebec woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged chemical attack in Milton last week left a woman with "life-altering" injuries, Halton police say. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a police news release. The victim — who has been identified on an online fundraising page as 22-year-old Milton woman Bradi McCoy — was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent around 1:25 p.m. when she was approached by another woman, police say. Investigators allege the attack

  • Calgary man shot by Red Deer RCMP days after he was reported missing

    Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned. Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • Husband of Microsoft Exec’s Ex Charged With His Brazen Murder

    Kirsten BrideganThe husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife has been arrested and charged with the brazen execution of the Microsoft executive.The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced that Mario Fernandez-Saldana was arrested on Thursday morning for the February 2022 slaying of Bridegan, who was fatally shot last year as he tried to move a tire in the middle of a quiet residential Florida road while his daughter was still in the car.Fernandez-Saldana, 35, is the second husband of Shanna Ga

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • Judge refuses to let Andrew Tate out on bail, leaving him in a Romanian jail as his online presence dwindles

    Andrew Tate has been in jail since December as Romanian prosecutors have gathered evidence related to allegations of human trafficking against him.

  • 14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

    Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday. The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing.

  • FBI join investigation after helicopter crashed in heist at Sacramento Executive Airport

    Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • Seth Meyers Hits Matt Gaetz Where It Hurts With Brutal Venmo Joke

    "Just a thing that happened. I don't know why everybody's so weird about it," the "Late Night" host quipped.

  • Former P.E.I. construction contractor sentenced to 20 months in jail

    A former construction contractor was sentenced to 20 months in jail for theft and fraud on Wednesday, after a lengthy proceeding in provincial court in Charlottetown. Colton Chaulk, 28, was also ordered to repay thousands of dollars he had taken from a number of Prince Edward Island clients for work he didn't end up doing. In January, Chaulk pleaded guilty to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a false document. Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said the case strikes a chord w

  • Prosecutor: Some of the 6 missing women in Mexico found dead

    A prosecutor in Mexico said Thursday there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, said that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.” The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya in Guanajuato.

  • Toddler allegedly beaten to death by Tacoma mother has been identified

    The mother was reportedly under the supervision of Child Protective Services when her son died, according to charging documents.

  • Man charged after alleged attack on Muslim woman aboard Toronto subway train

    A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman who police believe was "targeted because of her Muslim faith" on a Toronto subway train last week. In a release, police say the 47-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with obsession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon. "Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information leading to his arrest," police said. According to police, the woman was on Line 1 heading southbound from Vaughan Metropolita