Major incident declared in Cumbria over heavy snow

A major incident has been declared by police in Cumbria after heavy snowfall.

Cumbria Police said it estimated about 200 vehicles were stuck in the South Lakes area, particularly around Bowness and Grizedale.

It urged people only to travel if necessary.

Earlier an amber warning for snow was issued by the Met Office, which said 10-15cm (4-6in) was possible in some areas before snowfall eased overnight.

Supt Andy Wilkinson, of Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Agencies across Cumbria are working together in response to the impact that heavy snowfall is continuing to have on the county’s roads.

“We are working at pace, to help clear roads so those currently affected can get moving.

“I would urge anybody considering travelling in Cumbria tonight, to only do so if necessary. The cold temperatures forecast will make road conditions even more difficult.”

Roads 'very dicey'

A group of friends from the Wigton area said they had not expected the severe weather and became stuck after trying, and failing, to get into Windermere.

Nicki Simpson said they set off at 13:00 GMT "all ready to go out, Christmas tunes blasting" but ended up stuck on the motorway some hours later.

"We couldn't physically get into Windermere, the car couldn't get up the hill, so we tried a few different routes into Windermere but, by this point, they're all unpassable so we turned round," she said.

She said traffic was moving "very, very slowly" and it was "very, very dicey".

"Everyone's in the middle [of the road], you can't see the lanes and there's lorries jack-knifed," she said.

However, Ms Simpson said some patches of motorway were completely clear and they had passed one gritter and some tractors going to help stuck cars.

Speaking from the M6, she said she and her friends were "not equipped for a night on the motorway".

Earlier in the day just a sprinkling of snow fell in the Eden Valley

The following roads are affected:

A591 Kendal – queuing traffic between the A5284 Windermere Road to Wythburn

A591 at Newby Bridge – queuing traffic between Newby Bridge and Windermere

A591 Lake Road – queueing traffic between Skelwith bridge and Ambleside

A595 Kirkby-in-Furness – queuing traffic between Kirkby-in-Furness and Grizebeck

A6 Wickersgill - queueing traffic between Wickersgill to Garth Row

B5286 Clappersgate – queuing traffic between Clappersgate and Hawkshead

Harras Road in Whitehaven – queuing traffic between York Terrace and Red Lonning

Woodhouse Road in Whitehaven – queuing traffic between the B5345 St Bees Road and Fell View Avenue

Several inches of snow have fallen in Ambleside already

The Met Office warned disruption to transport and power cuts were likely and mobile phone coverage could also be affected.

There was a “good chance that some rural communities could become cut off”, it added.

An emergency shelter has been set up at Ambleside parish centre on Vicarage Road for anyone stranded.

Police said there was little accommodation in the town and the hall was open for anyone within walking distance, but stressed people should not try to get there by car.

As well as the amber warning for south and west Cumbria there is a yellow warning for snow and ice in place for the whole county for the rest of Saturday.

The Met Office said delays on roads were likely and could leave some vehicles and passengers stranded.

Cumbria Police advised drivers to take with them water, snacks, blankets and a charged mobile phone, and to allow cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual.

Temperatures in the county are expected to remain at about 0-1C (32-34F) overnight, after Shap saw the lowest temperature recorded on Friday of -9.4C (15F).

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold-health alert for the health sector for the North West, along with a number of other regions in England, saying "significant impacts are probable".

The alert is due to remain in place until Tuesday.

