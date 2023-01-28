Amber Rose Wants to ‘Be Single for the Rest of My Life’ as Ex-Boyfriend Dates Cher

Amber Rose is perfectly happy being all by her lonesome for the foreseeable future.

The model made an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast this week during which she spoke openly with host Sofia Franklyn about her past relationships with stars like Kanye West, 21 Savage, and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, and explained why she's been thinking differently about longterm partnership these days. “It's worse than ever,” Rose said of the current dating scene.

“They're pretty disgusting out here. They're fucking gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life,” she confessed. Rose went on to emphasize, “I don't want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex...It's so gross. I don't want it.” However, she added, she would be open to the idea of being “a lesbian,” but is also perfectly fine “being by myself.” Amber Rose concluded, “I'm very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

Spotify's All Rap-Caviar Experience Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Mask Off” music video star's newfound love of being single comes a few months after her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards began dating Cher. Rose and Edwards dated for three years and share a 3-year-old son named Slash, but decided to go their separate ways in the summer of 2021 after she caught him cheating on her with several different women. The music producer later confessed to being unfaithful in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, admitting that he “got caught” and Rose had “just had enough, obviously.”

Cher, who is forty years Edwards's senior, first went public with their relationship in early November, as the pair held hands while entering the West Hollywood celebrity hangout Craig's to meet up for dinner with rapper Tyga. Ever since then, the music icon has gone on to heap praise on her new boyfriend, confessing during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great.”

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 02, 2022 by Joce Zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She went on to add that she's never been one to “give men” compliments “they don't deserve,” but when it comes to Edwards she can't help but gush about how “fabulous,” “very kind,” “very smart,” “very talented,” and “really funny” he is. Plus, she added, “I think he's quite handsome.”

Story continues

Cher went on to explain, “If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would've never had a date. Because older men just didn't like me all that much, do you know what I mean? I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, ok?”

This article was originally published in Vanity Fair.

Originally Appeared on Glamour