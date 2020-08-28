Amber Riley's touching tribute to Naya Rivera on 'Kimmel' has viewers in tears

Amber Riley closed out the show with a touching tribute to her former Glee co-star, the late Naya Rivera, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

Kicking off Riley's performance, actor Lil Rel Howery, who guest hosted the episode Thursday, stated, "But on a sad note, not too long ago, we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever and I really want to thank this show for letting us do this, and she's here to perform a tribute to our good friend, Naya Rivera."

Rivera, who was confirmed dead at age 33 after her body was found on July 13, days after she had tragically gone missing during a boating trip at Lake Piru with her son, starred alongside Riley on the hit musical television series Glee.

Following Rivera's death, Riley posted on Instagram, writing: "My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

On Thursday, Riley's moving performance of "A Moment" didn't go unnoticed. Viewers took to Twitter praising Riley and even had some in tears:

AMBER RILEY gracefully performed a beautiful tribute to our late naya rivera. felt like i cried a million times. we miss you so much. thank you thank you amber for blessing us with your angelic voice ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/TxrIXnYLME — lynn ミ☆ (@plspressme) August 28, 2020

it was beautiful. Right when the first picture appeared I couldn’t contain myself. @MsAmberPRiley your voice gave me chills and peace. Your courage is greatly admired. Naya would be so proud. For you they’ll be no more crying. Just love ❤️, I love you. #RILEYonKimmel pic.twitter.com/I2R3lPZ7W8 — ミ☆ 🏃🏻‍♀️ (@miche11_) August 28, 2020

When she turned and faced the picture of naya I lost it, the tears flew. Rip beautiful angel. — Alexis 🍂 folklore (@TallestTiptoe) August 28, 2020

after watching @MsAmberPRiley i know naya is looking down saying “you better sing girl” pic.twitter.com/gAOLkpOIsP — Sariah🏳️‍🌈ミ☆ (@raihbug) August 28, 2020

I haven’t stopped crying since watching Amber Riley perform her tribute for Naya Rivera. I knew it would break me, I just didn’t realize how much. — slimxoshadytilweoverdose (@BadXMeetsOEvil) August 28, 2020

And following her performance, Riley herself took to Twitter to express her own emotions.

I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel 💜💕 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) August 28, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

