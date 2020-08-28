Amber Riley performs touching tribute for late 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Amber Riley sang a touching tribute Thursday for her former "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera, who died last month at 33.

The performance was part of an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that was guest-hosted by comedian Lil Rel Howery, who introduced Riley and the song.

"We both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever," Howery told viewers.

Standing before images of Rivera and broadcast in black and white, Riley sang, "Everybody thinks I'm OK but nobody know the way I'm really feeling." She continued singing: "I'm ready to fight, I'm ready to see what's on the other side. I'm ready to cry and just let it be ... I don't have much pride, I put that aside. Get back to me."

The moving performance was a quick turnaround, according to Howery. "Quick backstory the musical guest on this show backed out and I called them and asked if we can do this tribute and let Amber kill it the Kimmel team said yes!!! Thank You!!!" he wrote on Twitter shortly after the broadcast.

On the show, Howery also noted that Riley's self-titled EP is coming out on Oct. 2 before she took the stage

In a post to Instagram earlier Thursday, Riley, 34, announced the performance by sharing a photo and the tribute information.

Friends and followers took to the comment section to share their excitement before the performance.

Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson wrote, "Yes sis♥️"

Actor Michael Hitchcock, who was also a producer on "Glee," wrote, "Cannot. Wait," including heart emojis. Artist Kenyon Dixon also shared a heart emoji.

"Ok RILEY!!!!" wrote fellow "Glee" co-star Kevin McHale.McHale also took to Twitter to share the performance.

“Our queen is singing for our other queen. Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch," he tweeted.

In a tragic series of events last month, Rivera disappeared from a boat she rented with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Ventura County's Lake Piru on July 8. After a days-long search, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced on July 13 that a body found at the lake was Rivera.

Following Rivera's death, Riley, who played Mercedes Jones on "Glee," shared a video of the late actress and Josey singing "Skidamarink" while snuggling in bed.

"My favorite duet partner," Riley captioned the video. "I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything."

Other stars also paid tribute to Rivera, including Jane Lynch, who played Sue Sylvester; Dianna Agron, who played cheerleader Quinn Fabray; Lauren Potter, who played cheerleader Becky Jackson and more.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Carly Mallenbaum

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naya Rivera tribute: Amber Riley performs in honor of 'Glee' co-star