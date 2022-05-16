Amber Heard Tells Court She Hid Injuries at ‘The Lone Ranger’ Premiere After Johnny Depp ‘Whacked’ Her in the Face

Amber Heard said Monday she put on a brave face and attended a series of red carpet events, despite having a swollen face and other injuries after fights with Johnny Depp.

Heard ended her direct testimony and faced cross-examination Monday afternoon from Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who asserted the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor hasn’t looked at his ex-wife during the entire trial because “he promised you would never see his eyes again.” Heard said she didn’t recall that statement.

Vasquez dove directly into abuse allegations made by Heard. The jury was shown a picture of the “Aquaman” actress with a bruise on her arm from March 2013. Vasquez quoted Heard’s earlier testimony and asked her if she sought medical treatment. “Despite hitting you several times that you lost count with rings on his fingers?” the attorney asked. Heard said she did not seek medical treatment.

Pictures of Heard at “The Lone Ranger” premiere in Russia were shown to jurors. Heard alleged that Depp “whacked” her in the face and made her nose bleed but there were no visible signs of abuse in photos. The court was also shown pictures from the All-Star Comedy Tribute to Don Rickles, the couple attended. Heard alleged Depp hit her so hard the night before after attending the Met Gala that she thought her nose was broken. In the picture Heard had no visible injuries but she said, “You should see what it looked like under the makeup.” She added that she used ice to reduce the swelling.

Two other pictures were shown of Depp and Heard at the Tokyo premiere for “Mortdecai”. Heard alleged Depp kneeled on her back and was concerned her backless dress would show bruises. Heard agreed there were no injuries visible in the pictures but said again, she was wearing make-up.

Heard told the court she didn’t seek medical attention after the violent fight in Australia where she alleged, she suffered cuts on her arm and feet from broken glass, a bruised jaw from getting “clocked” by Depp. She also testified she was bleeding from her vagina after she claimed Depp raped her with a liquor bottle. Heard said there were no pictures or medical records because she didn’t want anyone to know what happened.

The actress went on to allege she she suffered a broken nose, busted lip, two black eyes, bruises on her face and her scalp was bleeding from a chunk of hair being ripped out during a fight with Depp in December 15, 2015. Video was shown to the court of Heard appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” the following evening with no visible injuries.

Heard said she never saw a dentist, oral surgeon, or had medical records reflecting reconstructive work as a result of injuries sustained by Depp. “I never required reconstructive work so there would be no records,” she stated.

Vasquez pressed her about her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to the LA Children’s hospital and the ACLU. Heard admitted she received the full amount of the settlement and intends to fulfill her pledge. An attorney for the ACLU testified during the case that Heard hasn’t made a payment since 2019. Heard said her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk made a $500,000 dollar donations to both charities in her “honor” but alleged they “don’t count” toward her $3.5 million pledge.

Vasquez asserted Heard had Musk make the two large donations so she could keep a portion of the divorce settlement to which Heard responded, “You’re very wrong about that.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming she libeled him in the 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim for defamation for Depp’s attorney calling her a “liar.”