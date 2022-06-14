Amber Heard Slams ‘Jack Sparrow Fans’ and ‘Burn the Witch’ Signs at Her Defamation Trial

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

In her first interview since losing an explosive defamation trial to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard insisted she stood by everything she said in the courtroom and shared grim details about the public invective against her throughout the case—including calls for her death.

Amber Heard: I Don’t ‘Blame’ Jury for Siding With Johnny Depp

Heard spoke in a sit-down interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. “To my dying day, I will stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told Guthrie when questioned about her accusations of abuse by her ex-husband, which a jury found to be defamatory on June 1.

Heard also addressed the social-media frenzy that engulfed the extremely public trial, with online sympathy skewing heavily in favor of Depp. “I think the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media,” Heard said. “I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok. The jury’s not immune to that.” She added: “I think even [for] the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.”

But criticism from members of the public wasn’t just confined to cyberspace. The Aquaman star also spoke about the daily experience of seeing crowds of people expressing their hatred for her throughout the litigation.

“Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying ‘Burn the witch’, ‘Death to Amber,’” Heard said. “After three-and-a-half weeks, I took the stand, and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized. This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human.”

Heard also used the interview to argue that “really important pieces of evidence” had been kept out of the latest trial. (Depp previously lost a defamation case against The Sun newspaper in Britain after the publication described him as a “wife beater”).

When Guthrie asked Heard whether or not Depp simply “had better lawyers” at the U.S. trial, Heard said: “I will say his lawyers did a certainly better job of distracting the lawyers from the real issues.”

Guthrie last week admitted that her husband had done consulting work for Depp’s legal team.

As well as saying she didn’t blame the jurors for ruling against her, Heard added that she could understand why some people would be annoyed by the entire fight. “I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s been covered and not think that it is Hollywood brats at their worst,” Heard said. “But what people don’t understand is that it’s actually so much bigger than that.”

Heard and Guthrie then got into a debate over the First Amendment, which Guthrie pointed out “doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation.” But Heard insisted: “It’s a freedom to speak to truth to power[...] and that’s all I spoke. And I spoke it to power, and I paid the price.”

Guthrie also pressed Heard on the issue of her instigating violence, reading from a transcript from the trial in which Heard says she started a physical fight. Heard insisted the audio transcripts were only brief, edited segments of larger conversations. “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship,” she admitted. “I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret.”

“It was very, very toxic,” Heard said of her relationship with Depp. “We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I’ve always told the truth.”

