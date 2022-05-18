Amber Heard’s Sister Tells Court She Witnessed Johnny Depp Repeatedly ‘Whacking’ Heard in the Face

Wrap Staff
·5 min read

Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, testified Wednesday that in March 2015, she saw Johnny Depp strike Heard in the face during an argument.

She is the first person in Depp’s libel trial to say they witnessed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor hit Heard. Depp has testified that he never struck his ex-wife.

Henriquez told the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom the incident happened during an argument when Heard confronted Depp about text messages he sent to another woman. Henriquez said Depp “hurled” a Red Bull can up the stairs, which hit his nurse in the back. She added, Depp ran upstairs and “strikes me in the back.” Then Heard shouted, “Don’t hit my f****g sister.”

Also Read:
Amber Heard’s Former Friend Tearfully Recalls Heard’s Fights With Johnny Depp: Hair Was ‘Ripped Out of Her Head’

She added that her sister and Depp then got into a physical altercation.

“[Heard] smacks him and lands one,” she said, as she recalled trying to get Heard to leave but Depp “grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other.” She said Depp was “screaming like an animal” and proceeded to destroy Heard’s closet.

Describing the relationship between Depp and Heard, Henriquez said Depp was “protective” over Heard’s career. “The suddenly, he has a problem with her taking any sort of job or any sort of audition and then it became every time that she even thought about taking a meeting, it was another fight.”

She said toward the end of the couple’s relationship, Depp was “vehemently against Heard working at all.” She recalled Depp saying, “I don’t even understand why she needs to work. I’ll take care of you; I’ll take care of everyone else. She doesn’t need to work.”

Henriquez testified about Depp’s drug and alcohol use and said on several occasions that she did “cocaine” with her brother-in-law.

Also Read:
Jerry Bruckheimer Says Johnny Depp Will Not Be Playing Jack Sparrow Again ‘at This Point’

She also said, “Occasionally I’d see bruising, cut lips, split lips, weird marks, burns,” on Heard but she didn’t question why they were there.

Henriquez added that comments made by Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, calling Heard’s domestic violence allegations “abuse hoax” had a negative impact on Heard, “She was devastated.” She said Heard started having “panic attacks,” would “break into tears,” stopped sleeping and became “super anxious.”

Also Wednesday, Melanie Inglessis, Heard’s former makeup artist testified she covered injuries on Heard’s face. “I did makeup but just a little heavier where it needed,” Inglessis said.

Inglessis testified via video deposition that she went to Depp and Heard’s penthouse on Dec. 16, 2015 to prep the “Aquaman” actress for an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. She said Heard had injuries that “looked like somebody had headbutted her lightly, so she had discoloration under the eyes and on the bridge, and a split lip or something on the lip like a gash.

Also Read:
Johnny Depp to Return to the Stand – on Amber Heard’s Witness List

She detailed her use of a “slightly heavier concealer” to cover Heard’s bruising. Inglessis explained the “peachy” concealer helps hides discoloration and arnica gel, “it helps with the swelling a little bit.” She also said recalled having a conversation with Heard about lipstick. “I remember clearly talking that we had no other option that night but to use a red blood, like a really red lipstick to you know make sure we could cover up the injury on the lip.”

Inglessis said she never saw Depp act physically abusive toward Heard but said there was always “some conflict, some fight,” and her relationship with Heard became “all-consuming.” As a result, she “decided not to continue it.”

Christina Sexton, Heard’s acting coach told attorneys that the “Aquaman” actress started showing up late to sessions during her relationship with Depp. Sexton said she added buffering extra hour to their work because Heard would often show up “crying.”

Sexton testified in a videotaped deposition on Dec. 18, 2019. She said she first worked with Heard in 2011 for “The Playboy Club” and Heard was “very focused” on moving up in her career.

She said Depp was controlling. “On a couple of occasions I actually heard Johnny say why would you want to do that kind of role? My woman isn’t going to play that kind of role.”

Also Read:
Amber Heard Denies Feeding TMZ Johnny Depp Divorce Details

She told the court he referred to several job opportunities as a “whore part or a trash part.”

Elizabeth Marz, a friend in Heard’s orbit, testified that she feared Depp.

“Personally I was scared of him,” Marz. She was asked about an incident that occurred on May 21, 2016 at the couple’s L.A. Penthouse. “The one interaction I had with him that night was frightening to me. His behavior was frightening to me.”

Marz a longtime friend of Raquel Pennington, Heard’s former best friend who also testified, was visiting L.A. for several weeks from New York and stayed in one of Depp’s penthouse units. Marz testified in a videotaped deposition on Nov. 26, 2019 that she ran out of the penthouse and hid when Depp came charging in.

“He ran into the unit and it scared the s*** out of me because he was wasted and screaming. So, that’s why I ran out. There’s a grown ass man coming at you and saying ‘get your b**** out of here,’ and swinging a magnum sized bottle of wine,” she said.

Marz said she was thinking to herself, “Holy s***. What the f*** just happened.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million claiming she libeled him in the 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim for defamation for Depp’s attorney calling her a “liar.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Landed a Major New Archewell Hire

    Ashley Momtaheni is set to lead global communications at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.